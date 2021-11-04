 Skip to main content
Heavy stash of pot, psychedelic mushrooms nabbed with two Californians on I-80
SCOTTSBLUFF — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people after finding 37 pounds of marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Kimball in the Nebraska Panhandle.

At approximately 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed an eastbound Dodge Durango speeding on I-80 near Kimball. During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity. NSP records show that a search of the vehicle revealed 37 pounds of marijuana, more than a pound of psychedelic mushrooms, and a handgun.

The driver, Myra Williamson, 19, of Turlock, California, and passenger, Andrew Mendoza, 22, of Keyes, California, were arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana-more than one pound, possession of a firearm during a drug violation, and no drug tax stamp.

Williamson and Turlock were lodged in the Kimball County jail.

