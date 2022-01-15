Heavy equipment begins carving out spot for Kearney's whitewater thrills

KEARNEY — In just a few months paddlers will be splashing down Kearney Canal through manmade whitewater they helped to create.
Earlier this week, heavy equipment began carving away the bottom of the canal in preparation for construction of the “drop structures” — bottom contours — that will turn the flowing energy of canal water into a wet and wild thrill for people in their kayaks and canoes.
“There is just a tremendous amount of excitement within the Kearney Whitewater Association,” President Duane Franzluebbers said. “It’s been a long time coming!”
Franzluebbers was referring to the thousands of hours kayakers and canoeists volunteered during the past decade as they cleaned out the bottom and sides of Kearney Canal and Turkey Creek. The streams make up the Kearney Water Trail that runs from Yanney Heritage Park southeasterly toward Kearney’s hotel district.
When the Whitewater Park is complete, motorists passing on Second Avenue near the Cinema 8 Theater will get a glimpse of the excitement on the canal as paddlers pass under a bridge on the way to a takeout near Central Avenue.
In addition to the many hours of labor, paddlers also contributed many hours of fundraising for the Whitewater Park. The work that will be completed this year will cost about $630,000. About $400,000 of that figure was raised by the Kearney Whitewater Association.
Franzluebbers said it’s exciting to realize the paddlers are turning their dream into a reality.
“There is a sense of gratification knowing all the hard work and commitment the past 10 years is finally being rewarded,” he said. “Once a dream for a Whitewater Park here locally is now becoming a reality and it’s pretty awesome to see!”
Planners say the “drops” will be moderately challenging and that paddlers stand a chance of spilling the first several times they experience the whitewater.
In order to create artificial rapids, there must be a spot where the water level drops abruptly. The Whitewater Park will have a pair of drop structures.
The city of Kearney’s Park and Recreation Department and KWA have been working on the project for about 10 years with a Colorado company - S20 Design.
One of the drops will be just west of Second Avenue. The other will be just east of Second Avenue. Substantial shoreline improvements will beautify the area of the Whitewater Park and provide prime viewing spots for spectators.
Kearney Park Department Director Scott Hayden said the whitewater features will be completed in the spring.
“We’re in the early stages of construction,” he said about the heavy equipment that has been scraping away in the canal bottom.
Hayden said he’s been fielding inquiries from other Nebraska communities about the Whitewater Park.
“These types of projects bring a lot of interest from around the state, but not every town has the ability to do something like this,” he said.
Franzluebbers said his whitewater group will think of a way to thank the Kearney community for its support.
“We will continue to brainstorm ideas for an event to showcase our newest attraction in Kearney and to thank the community for all the support over the years,” he said.