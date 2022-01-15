Heavy equipment begins carving out spot for Kearney's whitewater thrills

KEARNEY — In just a few months paddlers will be splashing down Kearney Canal through manmade whitewater they helped to create.

Earlier this week, heavy equipment began carving away the bottom of the canal in preparation for construction of the “drop structures” — bottom contours — that will turn the flowing energy of canal water into a wet and wild thrill for people in their kayaks and canoes.

“There is just a tremendous amount of excitement within the Kearney Whitewater Association,” President Duane Franzluebbers said. “It’s been a long time coming!”

Franzluebbers was referring to the thousands of hours kayakers and canoeists volunteered during the past decade as they cleaned out the bottom and sides of Kearney Canal and Turkey Creek. The streams make up the Kearney Water Trail that runs from Yanney Heritage Park southeasterly toward Kearney’s hotel district.

When the Whitewater Park is complete, motorists passing on Second Avenue near the Cinema 8 Theater will get a glimpse of the excitement on the canal as paddlers pass under a bridge on the way to a takeout near Central Avenue.