KEARNEY — Sun and stained glass are blessed partners. Just ask parishioners at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.

They are basking in the sparkle of six new stained glass windows in the 114-year-old sanctuary. The older stained glass windows are sparkling like new, too.

It’s all thanks to a four-year-old cleaning, re-leading and restoration project, along with an Adopt-a-Window campaign.

“The original idea with cathedrals and stately places was to help people feel they were stepping from normal life into God’s space,” the Rev. Stephanie Swinnea, rector, said. “It was meant to be as different as heaven is from earth so people could see light shining down. It created beautiful awe and wonder and majesty you don’t get anywhere else.”

So much history

Nobody today is quite sure how many stained glass windows St. Luke’s had when it was built at 2304 Second Ave. in 1908. Parishioner Janie Hansen believes some windows came from an old Congregational church near Fort Kearny, but no documents have been found to confirm this.

“In 1908, people had to dig deeply into their own pockets to build this church. The founders didn’t have the resources to install stained glass windows throughout, so they put in windows of amber glass instead, They sacrificed to provide this space to worship,” Swinnea said.

Gradually, 70 years ago or so, stained glass windows, purchased by members in memory of loved ones or past church leaders, began to replace the amber glass windows. The very high windows on the east side of the church — called clerestory windows — were installed in the late 1970s. The large Herald Angel Window, high above the altar, was restored in the early ’90s.

Moving forward

In 2012, St. Luke’s vestry (governing board) considered restoring the oldest windows from a fund it kept for that purpose but it was unsure whether those funds were sufficient, so the project was put on hold.

Four years ago, the vestry voted to move forward. It contracted with Architectural Glassart of Lincoln to clean and restore old windows. Facilitator of the project was Art Hansen, the vestry’s junior warden.

As the project got underway, longtime parishioner David Clark created a brochure about the existing stained glass windows. “Stained glass has been a traditional way of telling the story of Christianity,” he said.

The vestry also launched the Adopt-a-Window project, where church members were invited to “adopt,” or pay for, the cost of releading, cleaning and improving the outside protection for a particular window. Members also could donate to the overall window fund.

“Each generation has an obligation to not just keep up this church, but to keep improving its area of worship,” Swinnea said.

The work, with a final cost of $198,000, was arduous. Every window was cleaned. Some were restored. Others, including windows installed in the 1950s and earlier, needed re-leading, or re-installing the lead that separates the colored panes of glass. Real glass replaced the plate glass protectors over some windows.

“When workers were taking the oldest windows out, the windows bulged at the bottom due to the weight of the lead of the glass, and when they removed the amber glass, they discovered that the lead between the panes of glass was rotten,” Art Hansen said.

Gleaming results

On July 25, 2018, work on the clerestory windows was completed. Those windows show four evangelists. “With the sunlight shining through the colors of stained glass, it was absolutely brilliant. Everyone noticed the difference,” Swinnea said. Parishioners were enthusiastic. They wanted the Herald Angel Window over the altar finished by Easter of 2019 — and more.

Thanks to the Adopt-a-Window project, by 2020, plans were underway to replace the last six large amber-glass windows in the sanctuary with new stained glass. “Adoptees” could select a window’s theme and picture. The vestry worked with Architectural Glassart to detail the specific designs.

In 2020, COVID-19 halted St. Luke’s services for four months, but that allowed the window cleaning and restoration to continue undisturbed by religious services. “When COVID came, everyone thought something terrible had happened, but it was actually a good time for us,” Art Hansen said.

The project faced other hurdles. When new windows are installed, the weather must be dry, and temperatures must remain in the 70s for three consecutive days. With wet springs and summers, “it was hard. We began to wonder whether they’d ever be back with the windows,” Hansen said.

New windows

Right before Christmas, the project was completed. Five of the new stained glass windows were installed on the south side of the church, above the altar and the organ. They depict The Father, The Son and The Holy Ghost, the Fisher of Men and a white dove depicting the Messenger of Peace.

The sixth, a window showing Jesus Knocking at the Door, was moved from the west end of the church to join the five new ones, and a new window was installed in its original site.

St. Luke’s chapel, which sits next to the sanctuary, was included in the project, too. “When people walked into the chapel, they knew something was different,” Art Hansen said. He pointed to the window above the chapel’s intimate altar, ablaze with a red, blue and yellow light after being deep cleaned.

Cleaned, too, were two windows designed by parishioner Ann Unrau in 1982 that tell the story of how the Episcopal church began during this nation’s early years, and how it grew in Kearney.

Gold sparkles

Parishioners are thrilled with the results. “They love the whole project,” Swinnea said. “I haven’t heard anyone complain. When a window has just been cleaned and put in place, people say, ‘Wow. There’s so much light.’”

Hansen pointed to the Herald Angel Window high above the altar. Light from the new south windows gleams toward the Herald Angel window from different angles throughout the day.

“When you are sitting there on Sunday morning, and the service starts, the sun shines in the window and gives such brilliant color. The light shines on the wall,” Janie Hansen said. “With the amber glass, that wasn’t happening.”

Jan Winsor, a St. Luke’s member since 1979 and an “adopter” of The Son window, said, “In the evening, the evening sun hits the window over the altar, and it breaks out into gold sparkles. We take great pride in the beauty of this church. I am overwhelmed at how blessed we are to have this place to worship,”

Today, Swinnea said, stained glass windows are no longer the only method of communicating Biblical stories because people can read, but they create a beauty not seen anywhere else.

Toni Meyers, the vestry’s senior warden, agreed. She called the church’s windows “absolutely gorgeous. These pieces of art will bless St. Luke’s and the community of Kearney for generations to come.”