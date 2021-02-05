 Skip to main content
Heat lamp causes barn fire north of Kearney Thursday night; 53 firefighters responded
Fire truck
CROSSfire Photography/Paul Pack, courtesy

KEARNEY — Three volunteer fire departments responded to a barn fire Thursday night northeast of Kearney that caused $130,000 damage. 

At 10:01 p.m. the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to 2220 E. 103rd St. When they arrived fire was showing from the back of a 100-foot by 40-foot pole barn, and the roof had partially collapsed, according to a KVFD news release. A camper parked next to the building already was partially involved in flames.

Volunteer firefighters from Gibbon and Pleasanton responded to the scene with additional water tankers.

The Buffalo County Roads Department, whose shop is nearby, also provided a back hoe to pull apart the debris so firefighters could access the remaining burning areas of the barn. The fire was under control at 11:58 p.m.

The Nebraska Fire Marshal determined the fire was accidental.

In addition to the barn, one car, a boat, golf cart and camper were a total loss. A nearby cargo trailer also was damaged.

The barn is owned by Linda Steele of Kearney, according to the news release. Firefighters estimated damage at $130,000.

Two engines, seven tankers, four utility trucks and 53 firefighters from all three departments responded to the scene.

