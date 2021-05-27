Heartwell woman sworn in to Minden School Board replacing ousted member

MINDEN — A Heartwell woman has been appointed as the new member of the Minden Public Schools Board of Education.

Darcie J. Reed, a Minden High School alumnus, was sworn in as a member of Minden’s school board at a special meeting this morning at Minden Public Schools. Reed is filling the vacancy left by Katie Sinsel, who was removed from the office April 26 due to consecutive unexcused absences at board meetings.

Heartwell is a village in Kearney County and part of the Minden Public School District.

Reed was the next highest vote-getter for the Minden Board of Education in the November election. The motion to appoint Reed passed unanimously.

President Rusty Rhynalds was absent from the meeting, but Superintendent Jim Widdifield explained Rhynalds had a conflict that had been planned a year in advance. The board voted unanimously to excuse Rhynalds’ absence.

“We are glad you are willing to fill in. Thank you for your time,” said board member Cody Krull addressing Reed.

Reed did not comment about filling the vacant school board position.