Heartland Summer Jam May 22 features three musical acts in Gibbon

GIBBON — Teena Fedorchik understands the magic of music.

“I think music has its own life,” she said. “When I was growing up there were always wedding dances where they had live bands instead of a DJ. I remember as a kid that it was so much fun. It brought the family together.”

She hopes to bring that same sense of joy to the Heartland Summer Jam, an outdoor concert featuring Trent Tomlinson, Tim Zach & Whiskey Bent, and Dylan Bloom starting at 6:30 p.m. May 22 in the parking lot of Buffalo Chipz in Gibbon. Advance tickets for the event are $15 for general admission or $20 for VIP.

Fedorchik, who is organizing the concert, feels that the time is right for a musical gathering.

“I’ve been trying to get something going for years in the area,” she said. “I visited with Steve and the other guys who own Buffalo Chipz after the fire department had their event there last year. I asked if they would be interested in doing an outdoor event and they said sure.”

Fedorchik started planning the Heartland Summer Jam more than a year in advance with the hopes of using the parking lot as an outdoor venue. Although she planned the concert near Buffalo Chipz, the bar is not part of the concert.