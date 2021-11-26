Heartland Hematology and Oncology joins Nebraska Medicine network

KEARNEY — Heartland Hematology and Oncology is becoming part of the Nebraska Medicine health care network.

The facility at 412 W. 42nd St. now will be called Nebraska Medicine Heartland Hematology and Oncology. The staff will remain the same.

Dr. Cynthia Lewis, hematologist/oncologist in Kearney, said, “We wanted to provide even more specialized cancer care to our patients without having to send them three hours or more to Omaha. We believe our patients do best when they receive care close to home, family and friends.”

She added that the partnership will allow access to the experts and resources of the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha, the only National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center in the state.

Dr. James Linder, CEO of Nebraska Medicine, said it would be a “seamless” transition.

Nebraska Medicine Heartland Hematology and Oncology will be the westernmost member of the Nebraska Medicine health care network.