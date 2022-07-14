Hearing on Buffalo County survey, land use preservation, development initiatives planned

KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Planning Commission is preparing a new comprehensive plan for the rural, unincorporated areas of Buffalo County.

The plan will include demographic and economic statistical analysis, as well as initiatives for both land development and preservation in rural Buffalo County. The planning process also will include a review of existing zoning and subdivision regulations for the county.

The Buffalo County Planning Commission is being assisted by Hanna: Keelan Associates, P.C., a Lincoln-based community planning and research consulting firm.

The citizens of Buffalo County are invited and encouraged to participate in a public hearing with the County Planning and Zoning Commission to discuss and comment on the results of the countywide opinion survey” and “draft” of county-wide “land use preservation and development initiatives.

The public hearing will be 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the board of commissioners’ meeting room in the Buffalo County Courthouse, 1512 Central Ave.

Questions or comments regarding the public hearing can be directed to Dennise Daniels, Buffalo County zoning and floodplain administrator, at 308-236-1998 or ddaniels@buffalocounty.ne.gov.