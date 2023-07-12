KEARNEY — Judy Beck of Kearney knows the value of a KSDS assistance dog. She’s had Strong, her black lab, since 2016.

Beck is visually impaired. Although she has a cane, “the dog helps more. If there’s a sprinkler on the sidewalk, or a low-hanging branch, he takes me around them," she said.

KSDS Assistance Dogs Inc. will hold a Pawsitive Tales program for the public 5-7 p.m. Thursday at The Crafty Dog Sports Bar at 1325 Second Ave.

Bryce Dolan, director of marketing and fundraising for the Washington, Kansas-based non-profit, will bring a KSDS dog-in-training to share testimonies of what these canines can do.

Dolan helped launch Pawsitive Tales, which offers stories of clients and how their dogs assisted them. The series also helps educate and advocate for disabled clientele and assistance dogs.

Dolan also hopes to recruit new donors or volunteers. A portion of the sales that night will benefit the group.

KSDS was founded in 1990 as Kansas Specialty Dog Service. Beck learned about it when someone brought a KSDS-trained canine to a workshop for visually impaired seniors.

Dolan, a native of Minden and a graduate of the University of Nebraska at Kearney, said some facility dogs are also referred to as therapy dogs. They might help individuals share some vital information with their therapist or make a witness statement in a courtroom.

“Educators can use facility dogs as a reward for students after a mental health crisis and the student is able to re-regulate their energy and emotions,” he added.

The dogs are valued at over $25,000, but they are given to clients at no cost. KSDS has placed dogs in Lincoln, Omaha, York, Deshler, O’Neill, Columbus and Papillion, as well as Kearney.

Nationwide, it has placed 630 dogs in 36 states and has volunteers in 22 states, but the waiting list to receive an assistance dog is so long that no new names are being added for now.

Dolan held an event in Omaha earlier this year and will do one July 27 in Lincoln.

In Kearney, “we will hopefully recruit new volunteers and donors to help continue our mission of changing lives one dog at a time,” Dolan said.

For more information, visit ksds.org.