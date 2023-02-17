KEARNEY – All those who are interested in the well-being of this area’s children and youth are invited to a meeting of the Buffalo County Well-Being Collaborative workgroup.

It is set for 12:30-2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the Hanny Arram Center for Success at 3907 Sixth Ave. Lunch will be provided by Unite Us.

Welcome to attend are youth; parents; caregivers; educators; providers; leaders of churches, government and businesses; health and mental health care providers; and anyone else who is interested.

The new collaborative is working to build a shared agenda and align measurements to make the greatest impact for children and youth.

A monthly conversation is planned to compile a picture of community gaps, strengths and resources for parents of children and teens.

Community leaders guiding this work include:

Alexandra Dillon, ESU10.

Jason Owens, Hanny Arram Center for Success.

Dulce Valdez, ESU 9 Migrant Parent Program.

Chandra Diaz, University of Nebraska at Kearney, middle school education.

Emily Lehman, United Us.

Erin Small, Kearney Public Schools, Bright Futures Preschool, Penny Parker, Nebraska Total Care.

Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP at info@bcchp.org. To learn more about the collaborative’s work, visit: https://bcchp.org/2030vision/.

For more information, call (308) 865-2284 or visit www.bcchp.org.