HealthyMINDS Chat to focus on loneliness during COVID-19

KEARNEY — People feeling isolated due to the COVID-19 pandemic may watch a HealthyMINDS Chat on that topic at 8:30 a.m. Saturday on the Buffalo County Community Partners Facebook page — facebook.com/bcchp.

During the 20-minute chat, three mental health professionals will talk about:

- Ways to provide hope to seniors and isolated people during COVID-19.

- How to provide hope to seniors and others who are isolated.

- How to support our seniors when they are struggling.

- Community resources that can offer support and hope.

Presenters will include:

- Krista Fritson, a licensed clinical psychologist and psychology professor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. She is also the clinical director of the Central Nebraska LOSS Team.

- Erin Davis, South Central Area Agency on Aging.

- Stacy Werner, Senior Life Solutions.

All three are part of the BCCP’s HealthyMINDS 24/7 coalition group, which aims to bring hope to the community during the pandemic.

People who have ideas for future topics for these monthly chats may contact facilitator Tana Miller at healthyminds@bcchp.org.