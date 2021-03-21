 Skip to main content
Healthy food tips shared with WIC participants
Healthy food tips shared with WIC participants

KEARNEY — National Nutrition Month, celebrated every March, focuses on making informed food choices and developing sound eating and physical activity habits. This year’s theme is Personalize Your Plate.

The Women, Infants and Children program will have messages, recipes and healthy food tips in the Chop Chop Sprout Magazine, a series of four 24-page magazines for WIC families.

Each volume helps WIC participants feel confident about cooking delicious, nutritious and affordable meals using WIC food ingredients. WIC staff members share these ideas with families to help ensure healthy eating.

For more information, contact WIC Director Judy Schultz at 308-865-5356.

