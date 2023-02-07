LEXINGTON – Healthy Blue Nebraska has donated $80,000 toward Crossroads Mission Avenue's Lexington Capital Campaign to bring homeless services to Dawson County.

The shelter will open at 907 W. Eighth St. in the next few years. The building will be renovated to create 17 apartments for homeless individuals, emergency shelter beds and transitional living space for individuals coming out of its 4-Phase Recovery program or those referred by another agency.

Crossroads opened its Mission Avenue Thrift Store at the site in January. It will be relocated when the shelter opens.

Daniel Buller, executive director of Crossroads Mission Avenue, said, “We value our partnership with Healthy Blue Nebraska on this project. To those experiencing homelessness and needing assistance, we say, help is on the way.”

In 2022, Healthy Blue donated a generous grant that allowed Crossroads to purchase a commercial refrigeration unit for the Kearney shelter, assist in the purchase of a delivery van and help advertise Crossroads’ services to central Nebraska.

Crossroads Mission Avenue has been serving the homeless for 40 years. Its shelters in Kearney, Hastings and Grand Island provide safe housing, hot meals and life skills classes to help guests gain employment, financial independence and stable housing.

Last year, Crossroads experienced a 52% increase in meals served at those locations. The shelter in Lexington will bring needed relief to areas west of Kearney, where emergency shelter services are scarce.

In 2022, Crossroads Mission Avenue served 1,103 men, women and children and provided almost 65,000 nights of stay for the needy.

The Mission Avenue Thrift store provides jobs and volunteer opportunities while selling low-cost clothing and household goods. Its sales directly support the homeless ministry.