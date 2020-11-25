Health experts: Multiple efforts best defense against COVID-19

KEARNEY — Think of masks as Swiss cheese.
That’s what Dr. James Lawler, an associate professor in the Department of Internal Medicine at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, told directors of Nebraska’s 20 local health departments earlier this week.
The directors, including Jeremy Eschliman of Two Rivers Public Health Department based in Kearney, met via Zoom to discuss the pandemic and promote the wearing of masks. Facilitating the session was Susan Bockrath, executive director of the Nebraska Association of Local Health Directors.
Lawler talked about the ”Swiss cheese” effect of masks. He said no method — handwashing, masks or social distancing — is 100 percent effective against the virus alone. Each has limits, like the holes in a piece of Swiss cheese.
But he said by using masks with those other methods — like “putting slices of Swiss cheese together” — can dramatically reduce transmission. Each layer blocks the holes beneath it.
He said COVID-19 has been better corralled in countries that have adopted such methods, including Thailand, South Korea, Norway and Finland among others.
“Canada has been much more effective in fighting COVID, with lower hospitalizations and a lower economic toll. It is important that we do this together, and that we do it now. Our health systems are strained,” Lawler said.
Lawler, a renowned national expert in infectious diseases and pandemics, said cloth masks have demonstrated a “dramatic impact” on community transmission of COVID, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study.
“Face masks have reduced community cases of COVID-19, and hospital cases and fatalities,” he said. “Having a mandate can increase compliance. It’s not just police running around giving out tickets; it is the presence of a rule to begin with. Most Americans try to follow the rules. Seat belts are a great example.”
Laura McDougall, the director of the Four Corners Health Department in York, said a statewide masking policy would be “more effective and efficient” than the current “patchwork” approach of localities acting on their own.
Kim Engel, director of the Panhandle Public Health Department in Scottsbluff, said, “We have to do more, now. Cases now are the most severe we’ve seen since the pandemic began.”
Lawler said that over a recent two-month period, COVID-19 cases dropped by 6% in areas of Kansas where masks were required, but doubled in areas of Kansas without mask requirements.
Lawler also said cases of COVID-10 are rising swiftly because winter is coming, and activities have moved indoors. Also, schools are back in session, but many districts do not require face masks.
He said the nation will see repeated surges of COVID until millions are vaccinated next spring or early summer.
Dr. Brady Beecham, a family practice physician in Lexington and a board member at Two Rivers, said she wears a mask every day, “and you do get used to it. It doesn’t just protect others; it protects you, too. COVID is real. Until vaccines are available, wear a mask.”
She said that since Gov. Pete Ricketts refuses to issue a statewide mask mandate, each of the 50 municipalities in the seven-county Two Rivers area must act on their own. Two Rivers supports efforts in each instance. Some, including Kearney, have implemented mask mandates, but others have not.
“We look forward to the governor providing leadership on the state level. I truly think the concerns about a political backlash is something we Nebraskans can handle,” Beecham said. “Those who are waiting for an urgent situation, we are quickly getting there. Let’s start requiring masks now.”
Meanwhile, COVID is raging.
Teresa Anderson, director of the Central District Health Department in Grand Island, said that health departments’ capacity to test and contact-trace for COVID-19 “just can’t keep up. Tragically, we will see Nebraskans get sick and die in the coming weeks, but if we wear masks and strictly limit social gatherings, we will prevent illness and death.”
Eschliman reminded people to stay home if they are sick, and to wear a face mask.
“We can do this,” he said.
