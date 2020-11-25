Health experts: Multiple efforts best defense against COVID-19

He said the nation will see repeated surges of COVID until millions are vaccinated next spring or early summer.

Dr. Brady Beecham, a family practice physician in Lexington and a board member at Two Rivers, said she wears a mask every day, “and you do get used to it. It doesn’t just protect others; it protects you, too. COVID is real. Until vaccines are available, wear a mask.”

She said that since Gov. Pete Ricketts refuses to issue a statewide mask mandate, each of the 50 municipalities in the seven-county Two Rivers area must act on their own. Two Rivers supports efforts in each instance. Some, including Kearney, have implemented mask mandates, but others have not.

“We look forward to the governor providing leadership on the state level. I truly think the concerns about a political backlash is something we Nebraskans can handle,” Beecham said. “Those who are waiting for an urgent situation, we are quickly getting there. Let’s start requiring masks now.”

Meanwhile, COVID is raging.