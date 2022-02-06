 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Health career scholarships available through CHI Health Good Sam
Health career scholarships available through CHI Health Good Sam

KEARNEY — The CHI Health Good Samaritan Foundation is accepting applications for health career scholarships.

Since 1989, it has awarded $273,641 in scholarships to 403 future nurses, respiratory therapists, paramedics and other health professionals. Upon graduation, many have remained in Kearney.

Generous donors make the scholarship program possible.

Applicants must be enrolled or accepted in a recognized health career program, and be permanent residents or students attending schools within Good Samaritan’s service area.

All applications require an application form, educational enrollment verification, official transcripts, letters of recommendation and a statement of professional goals.

For more information, to apply online or download an application form, visit www.CHIhealth.com/GoodSamaritanScholarships.

Applications must be submitted, postmarked or delivered to the Good Samaritan Foundation office at 115 W. 32nd St. by 5 p.m. May 1. For questions, call 308-865-2700.

