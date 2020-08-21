Health alert issued for Johnson Lake, other Nebraska lakes, due to blue-green algae

LINCOLN — A health alert for harmful algae blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, has been issued for Johnson Lake in Gosper and Dawson counties, Calamus Reservoir in Loup and Garfield counties, and Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County.
Visitors to Johnson Lake and the other lakes listed above should avoid full-body contact activities that could lead to swallowing water, such as swimming, wading, skiing and jet skiing. Non-contact activities such as boating, fishing and camping are acceptable. Dog owners are urged to keep pets out of the water and not allow them to ingest lake water, according to a press release from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
Samples taken Aug. 17-18 by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy were above the health alert threshold of 8 parts per billion of total microcystin, which is a toxin released by certain strains of blue-green algae.
This is a lower threshold than previous years, based on EPA recommendations. Previously, the state had set a limit of 20 ppb, but adopted the new limits after concluding that the new EPA threshold is based on the best scientific evidence available, and is protective of public health.
Lakes with beaches and those that allow powerboating are tested weekly through the summer, and sampling results will be updated every Friday.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.