Healing Journey: After losing family, Fayth Jackson finds herself at UNK

“I quickly realized this is where I was meant to be and this is part of my journey,” she said.

New home

Jackson gets emotional when she talks about the impact UNK had on her life.

“I truly love UNK and I love Kearney and all the people here,” she said, pausing to wipe a tear from her eye.

“At UNK, I found people who care about me deeply and people who want to push me to be the best person I can be. I found people who have helped me heal.”

One of those people is Rashawn Harvey, assistant director of TRIO Student Support Services, a program that assists first-generation, low-income and disabled students during their pursuit of a college degree.

“Oh, my God, he is phenomenal,” Jackson said of her mentor. “He has changed my life. Throughout my entire college experience I’ve been able to trust him and rely on him for help. He’s been a shoulder to cry on when I’m having a bad day and he’s also able to make me laugh. He’s a big part of why I’ve been so successful here at UNK.”

Harvey gives all the credit to Jackson, who he describes as charismatic, bubbly and unafraid to speak her mind.