KEARNEY — Tyler Cavalli will never forget his first Colorado Rockies game.

An elementary pupil then, he remembers the Rockies and Coors Field, but most of all, he was captivated by the announcer on the public address system.

“I heard a massive voice introducing all the players. His voice was amazing,” he said. “I realized that as an announcer, he gets to watch baseball and announce all the games and introduce the players.”

Ever since that magical night, Cavalli knew what he wanted to do when he grew up.

After studying journalism at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, he rose through the ranks and is now operations manager at KRVN Radio in Lexington.

Along with handling management responsibilities, he hosts the Mid-Day Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every weekday. It’s a laid-back, conversational talk show.

“I just go with what’s relevant. We might talk about the Huskers, politics, the James Webb Telescope, garden tips or whatever’s happening now,” he said.

“We give away tickets to things, too. One day I did a show asking ‘What’s your favorite farm smell?’ and 100 people weighed in. We’ve asked people for their favorite restaurant in Nebraska, too,” he said.

“From the first time I put on a head set, I knew this is the career I wanted to go into,” he added.

The early days

Born in Leadville, Colorado, Cavalli was in middle school when his family moved to a ranch just east of Lodgepole, about 20 miles north of I-80 east of Sidney.

Ranching was his life. He helped mow, show cattle, and do “whatever needed doing,” he said.

He played sports in high school, but he never lost his itch to get into sports broadcasting. When he was a high school senior, the radio station in Sterling, Colo., invited him to job shadow employees. There was only one problem. He was on the basketball team, and its games conflicted with his new schedule.

“I loved basketball, but I wasn’t very good, so I told my parents I wanted to quit the team to pursue broadcasting,” he said. His parents had always urged him to finish what he started, but this time, they gave him their blessing.

When that internship was over, he interviewed for a position at radio station KSID in Sidney. They had no job opening, but after listening to his tapes, they created a part-time part-time position for him.

That summer, he would get up at 7 a.m., work at the ranch all day, hurry home to shower, and head to Sidney at 4 or 5 p.m. “Then I’d sleep and repeat it all the next day. It was fun,” he said.

Every few Saturdays, he would get to the station at 5 a.m. to do news and sports. “As time went on, I began subbing for a show or a DJ. I stuck my toes into all kinds of opportunities,” he said.

In the fall of 2010, he went on to UNK, where he did sports and disc jockey duties at KLPR, the campus radio station. By the time he was a junior, he was sports director. During his senior year, he hosted a weekly sports talk show, He also broadcast football, basketball and baseball games and did a media relations internship with the Tri-City Storm.

Cavalli graduated from UNK in 2014 with a journalism major and a minor in professional public speaking.

The start of a career

In May 2014, he was hired as a news anchor/editor at KRVN in Lexington and discovered that news could be as fascinating as sports.

“I wasn’t interested in news. I was ready to only do sports, but I am glad it didn’t work out that way,” he said. “It was fascinating to learn how to write stories and piece them together. Every story was different, from accidents and fires to other events.”

Meanwhile, the station owners bought stations KTMX/KAWL in York, so Cavalli became news and sports director there. In 2016 he moved to York and covered football and basketball games at Concordia University and high school games in the region.

“There were no parameters, and so many opportunities with expanded news coverage and sports,” he said.

He had a staff of two, including himself, and four freelance broadcasters. Among other things, he covered the Concordia women’s basketball team that played in two national championships.

“It was fun. I’d wanted to do college athletics, and I did it much quicker than I initially thought I would,” he said.

Back to Kearney

One week before his June 2018 wedding, at the age of 26, he was offered a job as program director for KRVN, one of just two 50,000-watt stations in Nebraska. That same week, his bride Aspen was offered a job as a veterinarian at South Loup Veterinary in Ravenna. They returned to Kearney, a town they’d grown to love while attending UNK.

For his first two years at KRVN, Cavalli continued to cover games at Concordia, driving back and forth nearly two hours each way, “but traveling got to be too much while trying to run a 50,000-watt AM station,” he said.

As program director, he oversaw eight people in the news and sports departments. Most had been his bosses as he worked his way up at the station.

“They had taught me everything I know, but nobody resented me,” he said. “My dad spent his life managing ranches, and he always said, ‘When managing people, you take what you learned, but you also learned what not to do.’”

In May, when the station’s operations manager left, Cavalli was promoted to succeed him. He retained the program director responsibilities and added the copy department to his roster of responsibilities.

Now, along with overseeing KRVN AM, he has responsibilities with 93.1 The River and the KAMI country station in Dawson County. He’s working more directly with the sales manager and department heads.

He called it a “seamless tradition. I’m still learning a lot, but the professionals know what they’re doing, and I leave them alone. There’s no reason to mess up the flow.”

He continues his Mid-Day Show and some sports coverage, “but my career is taking me in a new direction,” he said.

What he’s learned

Cavalli never stops learning. “Radio isn’t just talking into a mike. It’s so many levels beyond that. I have to write scripts in a certain way that can mix with audio,” he said.

“I love talking to people. That’s why I like the Mid-Day Show. I can bring on guests of all natures and backgrounds. There’s no agenda,” he said.

He noted, too, that KRVN has live radio from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day, he said, unlike many stations that fill time with syndicated programs.

Ford Clark, senior lecturer at UNK and general manager at its KLPR Radio, strongly believes in local radio and rural stations like KRVN.

“Moms and dads, aunts and uncles, grandparents all tune in to see what is happening in the sports arena and hear what their families are doing,” Clark said.

“They are tuning in to see how local news is affecting their daily lives. Nebraska is very much an agricultural state and agricultural news dominates the headlines, so people tune in,” he added.

As for Cavalli, as his job has evolved, so has his family life. He and Aspen have a one-year-old son, Leo. Cavalli, now 31, enjoys cooking and golf, too.

“I used to be very goal-driven, but I look at things differently now. Work hasn’t diminished, but I realize there’s a lot more to life in general. I like to see family and friends, and I’ve found ways to do all that,” he said.