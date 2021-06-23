Hazardous materials to be removed from northeast Kearney Thursday

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney and the Buffalo County Highway Department, on behalf of HazMat Response Team of North Platte, announced Wednesday that excavation work will take place along Antelope Avenue between 56th Street and 39th Street beginning Thursday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The digging will remove soil that was contaminated with a small diesel spill after a traffic accident earlier this year.

The west lane of Antelope Avenue will be closed for southbound traffic; however, the east lane will remain open, allowing for intermittent traffic of north and southbound traffic. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution in the work zone and obey all traffic signs.

The work is for excavation and replacement of soil near the roadway. Work is expected to be completed by the end of the day.