 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hazardous materials to be removed from northeast Kearney Thursday
0 Comments
top story

Hazardous materials to be removed from northeast Kearney Thursday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney and the Buffalo County Highway Department, on behalf of HazMat Response Team of North Platte, announced Wednesday that excavation work will take place along Antelope Avenue between 56th Street and 39th Street beginning Thursday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The digging will remove soil that was contaminated with a small diesel spill after a traffic accident earlier this year.

The west lane of Antelope Avenue will be closed for southbound traffic; however, the east lane will remain open, allowing for intermittent traffic of north and southbound traffic. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution in the work zone and obey all traffic signs.

The work is for excavation and replacement of soil near the roadway. Work is expected to be completed by the end of the day.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Wildfire closes major Arizona interstate highway

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News