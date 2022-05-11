Hazard, Icenogle top vote getters for Kearney Public School board

KEARNEY — Two challengers were the top vote-getters in the Kearney Public Schools Board of Education primary election and will be among the field of six candidates moving on to the Nov. 8 general election.

According to unofficial results from the Buffalo County Election Commission, challenger Paul Hazard came out on top Tuesday evening with 3,362 votes or 17.1% of the 19,665 votes cast in the election. Challenger John D. Icenogle was a close second with 3,313 votes or 16.85%. Incumbent Drew Blessing rounded out the top three with 2,984 votes or 15.17%.

“I think when people hear what we stand for and hear our message and the involvement we have with the school system, I think that all comes together for support,” Hazard said. “Thank you to those that voted for us. Thank you to those who don’t know who I am. I look forward to getting to know them.”

Eight candidates campaigned for three seats on the KPS Board, and six will be on the ballot in November. Rounding out the top six were incumbent Wendy Kreis with 2,623 or 13.34%, Derek Meyer with 2,028 or 10.31%, and Jacob Reiter with 1,961 or 9.97%

The seventh-place candidate, challenger Will Kirkland, garnered 1,787 votes or 9.09%, and Dionne Moore received 1,591 votes or 8.09%.

With school boards coming under more scrutiny across the country, Reiter hopes voters are no longer “blindly voting” for elected officials, but instead are educating themselves on who their potential leaders might be.

Icenogle said he hopes that despite the divisiveness of local elections, the KPS community will be able to come together after the fact.

“I hope that after the election we can come together as a community and move forward regardless of the results. The bright side is that issues facing our public schools have had increased awareness and involvement from the local community,” he said.

As the six candidates — Hazard, Icenogle, Blessing, Kreis, Meyer and Reiter — move forward in their campaigns, each plans to continue to do more research on the role of a school board member, from understanding policy and procedures to balancing budgets and working with the state Legislature.

“Although I’ve been on the board for four years already, there is always more to learn. I look forward to digging deeper into my role and to continue advocating for education, teachers and students,” Blessing said.

Although they will not be moving on to the general election, Moore and Kirkland plan to stay involved with Kearney Public Schools as parents and community members.

“I still plan on remaining active as an individual and a parent. I will attend school board meetings, PTO meetings and complete the surveys that are sent out to the district. It is important to me that changes made in the district are based on real problems and not manufactured outrage,” Kirkland said.

If they are among the top three vote-getters on Nov. 8 and are elected, the candidates said they have an array of plans they will focus on, but needs of the teachers and students will be their primary concerns.

“I will continue to advocate for students and teachers in the coming months,” Blessing said. “This is going to be a good time to reflect and strategize and see what comes up in the fall.”