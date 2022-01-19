Hat has been brimming with memories for years

When I went on a post-Christmas shopping trip to Kearney’s Cabela’s store 20 years ago, I had one thing on my list. Despite the early winter timing, I wasn’t looking for anything fleece or flannel, a coat, boots or gloves.
All I needed was a wide-brimmed cloth or canvas hat with an adjustable chin strap to help keep it tight on my head or allow it to safely drop down my back for hands-free carrying.
I was preparing for a mid-January 2002 two-week trip to Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, the international seminar destinations for 30 Nebraska LEAD 20 class members. The ag leadership program is for farmers, ranchers and others in agriculture-related professions.
The Cabela’s clerk had to check the storeroom for the warm weather, sun-protection hat I had described. When he returned with the right style of hat made with a camouflage print fabric, I told him I didn’t want to dress like a mercenary on my first overseas trip.
He returned to the storeroom for what seemed like a long time and returned with the perfect solid tan, mostly cotton, one-size-fits-all wide-brimmed hat. I knew it would lay flat in my suitcase and could be folded to carry in the waistband of my pants, if needed.
My home bookshelves, other display places, photo albums and scrapbooks are full of images and items that remind me of my work and pleasure travels the past 20 years. Most of those things have no use except to look interesting and spark memories unique to me.
The wide-brimmed hat is the one thing tied to most of my wonderful life experiences the past two decades. It was and still is useful.
In 2003, a year after the LEAD trip to Southeast Asia, I went with Nebraska Women in Agriculture to Tasmania, Australia’s island state. I had home stays with three farm families and still exchange Christmas cards with two of them.
I wore the hat to Mexico and Costa Rica in 2007 during a LEAD Alumni tour. It was with me when I visited interesting places from Alaska to Virginia during National Federation of Press Women conference-related tours.
The hat protected me from sunburn during many summer water tours: Republican, Platte and Niobrara basins in Nebraska and adjacent states; Pecos River Basin in New Mexico; Missouri River headwaters region of Montana; and the San Francisco and Sacramento areas where California’s federal and state water projects start.
When the Hub sent me along to cover Buffalo County World II and Korean War Hero Flights in 2011 and 2014, I was given the same baseball-type caps worn by the veterans. I cherish those caps, but I wore my wide-brimmed hat while in journalist mode in Washington, D.C., because a cap’s stiff bill gets in the way of my camera.
That cloth hat also has been on my head or hanging between my shoulder blades at Buffalo County fairs; Sumner rodeos; other small-town events; and hundreds of visits to farms, ranches, ethanol plants, grain elevators and other rural places.
On days that aren’t too hot, too cold, too wet or too windy, I wear it on walks around northwest Kearney’s Fountain Hills Park. I take it and a camera with me to explore trails, prairies and wildlife areas at Fort Kearny State Park, Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary, and properties managed by other conservation groups or local, state and national entities.
My wide-brimmed hat sits in my car’s back seat year-round, so it’s there when I need it. It also reminds me of places we’ve been together. I keep it close by because sometimes a hat is much more than a hat.