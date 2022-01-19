Hat has been brimming with memories for years

When I went on a post-Christmas shopping trip to Kearney’s Cabela’s store 20 years ago, I had one thing on my list. Despite the early winter timing, I wasn’t looking for anything fleece or flannel, a coat, boots or gloves.

All I needed was a wide-brimmed cloth or canvas hat with an adjustable chin strap to help keep it tight on my head or allow it to safely drop down my back for hands-free carrying.

I was preparing for a mid-January 2002 two-week trip to Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, the international seminar destinations for 30 Nebraska LEAD 20 class members. The ag leadership program is for farmers, ranchers and others in agriculture-related professions.

The Cabela’s clerk had to check the storeroom for the warm weather, sun-protection hat I had described. When he returned with the right style of hat made with a camouflage print fabric, I told him I didn’t want to dress like a mercenary on my first overseas trip.

He returned to the storeroom for what seemed like a long time and returned with the perfect solid tan, mostly cotton, one-size-fits-all wide-brimmed hat. I knew it would lay flat in my suitcase and could be folded to carry in the waistband of my pants, if needed.