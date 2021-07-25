Hastings comedian Nick Hoff, adds comedic inspiration from family, pandemic to performance

KEARNEY — Last year comedian Nick Hoff prepared enough material to record an album.
“And then the wheels fell off the world,” he said, referring to the COVID-19 shutdowns. “Well, that album didn’t happen.”
Hoff kept most of that material, added his comedic insights on the pandemic and tossed in additional humor on family life. He now feels ready to get back on stage.
“It’s the combination of three different things they’ll be getting a dose of,” he said about his new show that he plans to bring to central Nebraska.
Of the three, the pandemic stands out because it affected so many people, canceling shows and tours for performing artists of all kinds. For Hoff, it forced him to take a serious look at his life.
“It gave a lot of people a chance to reset and focus on important things,” he said in an interview while performing in Omaha. “All of the sudden people’s lives are changing, but they get to be around the people they love — for the most part. I spent a lot of time with the wife and kids. Before that I spent most of my time traveling. I won’t look back at that as a bad thing. I will look back at that and say, there’s the silver lining.”
Hoff, originally from Hastings, will bring his comedy to The World Theatre for a 8 p.m. show July 29. Comedian Mal Hall and Gary Menke will open the performance, recommended for audiences 16 and older. Tickets are $20.
“I went March to October of 2020 without doing a live show,” Hoff said. “That was the first time I had gone more than maybe six days without performing. The fact that I took off six months was a chance to look at what I was doing and see how I could do it better — and be more relatable.”
Regarding his unique position as an observer of the world, Hoff recognized the divisive positions of the pandemic.
“Trying to step back from it and look at it from both sides, I try to understand both positions and then make it funny for everyone,” he said. “That’s the goal of mine; to take something as divisive as the pandemic and find out how to make everybody at least laugh about it.”
Each day of the shutdowns Hoff had to face the importance of comedy in modern life and decide if he fit the criteria of an essential worker.
“Whenever that term, ‘essential worker,’ came out, I understood it,” he said. “But it’s also a little insulting for those of us on the other side of the coin. ‘Oh, not essential. Meanwhile my family will starve if I don’t make money, but I’m not essential to humankind.’ I understand the idea behind it, but while art was considered unessential, that’s what everybody did during quarantine, watching art on Netflix, listening to art on their headphones. Everything they were consuming while trying to not be miserable and depressed, was art. And yet the artists were cast aside.”
Two days after performing in Kearney, the comedian plans to record a comedy special.
“It’s going to be a really fun night,” he said of the Kearney show. “They will get to see the act before it gets immortalized on film or on vinyl, I don’t really know how they do it.”
Hoff finds most of his comedy in everyday family life.
“I’m just elbow deep in children here,” he said. “I have three kids ages 7, 5 and 3. So I’m just in the thick of it. Anybody who has had kids or grew up in a family with brothers and sisters, they know exactly what I’m talking about. Those are the people I’m talking to, those are the ones who come up to me after my show and say, ‘I know exactly what you’re saying,’ and they put their hand on my shoulder and breathe deeply with me. And we hold each other for awhile.”
All humor aside, Hoff relishes his children.
“They are amazing,” he said. “I just sit there and listen to them and think, this is how I will excavate material. Watching them is all I need. Between my interactions with them, their interactions with each other, my wife yelling at me — these are all things that make my act. And I really enjoy doing it. I love seeing the faces of the people in the crowd when they know exactly what I’m talking about. I just see them light up.”
Hoff relishes the opportunity to see the world through the eyes of a child, still bathed in innocence.
“Everything they say and do is innocent,” he said. “They haven’t been ruined by the internet or newspapers. Their reaction comes from an innocent place, usually out of left field, nothing you would expect but something that makes the most sense. And that’s the job of the comedian most times, to find this common thing and look at it a different way. Children are a lot like comedians in that way. I get along with them great.”