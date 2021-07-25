Hastings comedian Nick Hoff, adds comedic inspiration from family, pandemic to performance

Two days after performing in Kearney, the comedian plans to record a comedy special.

“It’s going to be a really fun night,” he said of the Kearney show. “They will get to see the act before it gets immortalized on film or on vinyl, I don’t really know how they do it.”

Hoff finds most of his comedy in everyday family life.

“I’m just elbow deep in children here,” he said. “I have three kids ages 7, 5 and 3. So I’m just in the thick of it. Anybody who has had kids or grew up in a family with brothers and sisters, they know exactly what I’m talking about. Those are the people I’m talking to, those are the ones who come up to me after my show and say, ‘I know exactly what you’re saying,’ and they put their hand on my shoulder and breathe deeply with me. And we hold each other for awhile.”

All humor aside, Hoff relishes his children.