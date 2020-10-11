Harvest a week or two ahead of normal

SHELTON — A good planting season, long irrigation season and early harvest describes 2020 for most Nebraska farmers, including Deb Gangwish and her family.

“We had a fantastic planting season and were finished with corn, beans and seed corn the week after Memorial (Day) weekend,” she said.

A dry summer followed and now harvest is running a week or two ahead of normal, according to Gangwish and her son-in-law Dalton Kenning.

Gangwish and her husband, Paul, have their PG Farms headquarters north of Shelton. They also have farmland and livestock in north-central Nebraska near Springview.

While part of the Gangwish crew headed to Springview early this week to harvest crops, Kenning continues to work with a crew of 10 finishing field corn harvest in the Shelton-Wood River area.

From Springview, Gangwish said Thursday, “This past week we all had a little injection of hope as beans and corn have inched higher during a time we least expect prices to climb — harvest. We hope this unusual market trend continues ... many farmers continue to have a long road to recovery to make up for losses over the past several years.”