Harvest a week or two ahead of normal

SHELTON — A good planting season, long irrigation season and early harvest describes 2020 for most Nebraska farmers, including Deb Gangwish and her family.
“We had a fantastic planting season and were finished with corn, beans and seed corn the week after Memorial (Day) weekend,” she said.
A dry summer followed and now harvest is running a week or two ahead of normal, according to Gangwish and her son-in-law Dalton Kenning.
Gangwish and her husband, Paul, have their PG Farms headquarters north of Shelton. They also have farmland and livestock in north-central Nebraska near Springview.
While part of the Gangwish crew headed to Springview early this week to harvest crops, Kenning continues to work with a crew of 10 finishing field corn harvest in the Shelton-Wood River area.
From Springview, Gangwish said Thursday, “This past week we all had a little injection of hope as beans and corn have inched higher during a time we least expect prices to climb — harvest. We hope this unusual market trend continues ... many farmers continue to have a long road to recovery to make up for losses over the past several years.”
Kenning said the Gangwish seed corn harvest was from Aug. 26 to Oct. 1. Platte Valley soybeans were harvested from Sept. 21 to Oct. 1, with yields from irrigated and dryland production ranging from 60-80 bushels per acre.
High moisture corn was harvested Sept. 14-24 and taken directly to area feedlots this year. Field corn picking started Oct. 2, Kenning said, and the goal is to be done with harvest overall by Nov. 1.
Field corn moisture has been 17%-22%, so some has been dried to 17% before going into on-farm bins for marketing later in 2020 and in 2021. “It’s been a pretty consistent average so far,” he said about yields of 180-240 bushels per acre.
Kenning explained that the goal is not to dip below 17% in the field or while drying because of potential weight loss if kernels are too dry.
“They call it a phantom loss because you don’t see it,” he said.
The majority of Gangwish field corn will be sold to area feedlots and the Green Plains ethanol plant at Wood River.
