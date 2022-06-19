Harbor Freight Tools shoots for July 2 opening at Hilltop Mall

CALABASAS, California — Harbor Freight Tools announced Friday it will open its new store at Kearney’s Hilltop Mall at 8 a.m. July 2.

Located at 5003 Second Ave., the store will be open seven days per week from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.

More than 40 million customers, from professional contractors and technicians to homeowners and hobbyists, come to Harbor Freight to find the tools and equipment they need to get the job done, according to a company press release.

The store will stock a full selection of tools and equipment in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment and hand tools. The stores are smaller and much easier to shop than the huge home centers.

Kearney’s store is the eighth Harbor Freight Tools store in Nebraska. The company, which hires locally, has brought between 25-30 new jobs to the surrounding community.

In 2021, Forbes Magazine recognized Harbor Freight as one of the top 20 large employers in all of retail, one of the top employers in terms of diversity, one of the top employers for women and one of the country’s top employers for veterans.

According to its press release, Harbor Freight Tools has been America ’s go-to source for affordable tools since its start in 1977 as a Southern California-based mail-order company.