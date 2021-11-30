Harbor Freight Tools coming soon to Kearney's Hilltop Mall

KEARNEY— DP Management, LLC. is excited to announce a major redevelopment of the Hilltop Mall which already has begun.
The Hilltop Mall’s owners announced today (Tuesday) that they have been working closely with Harbor Freight Tools to bring them on as a junior anchor tenant on the south corridor of the mall.
“We’re very excited,” said mall manager Scott Ehmke about the many changes that are under way.
For more than 35 years, Hilltop Mall has been a member of Kearney and the surrounding communities, operating as one of the primary centers of commerce and entertainment, according to DP Management. The company is an active retail management, leasing and development firm that has continued to redevelop real estate in the Midwest markets with new national tenants.
When the Kearney project is complete, Hilltop Mall will have less than 3% vacancy and a lineup of successful national, regional and local retailers able to provide a vibrant shopping experience for many years into the future.
Harbor Freight is a national hardware and tool company based in California that will bring a rapidly growing demographic to Hilltop Mall. This type of redevelopment required cooperation from existing tenants, government officials, and an adjoining shopping center owner, according to DP’s press release.
Harbor Freight will occupy the space that previously was Sporting Edge. Sporting Edge now is on the north end of the mall neighboring J.C. Penney. Exact Eye Care is in a temporary location, but will be near the south end of the mall when the shuffling is complete.
Ehmke said some of the new businesses will be accessed via their own entries
DP Management said it extends a special thanks to the Jim and Gina Crosby family of Sporting Edge/Sports Village, the Jeff and Penny Kozal family of Exact Eye Care, and the Brett and Connie Hoeft family of CR Toys as these businesses all have been extremely patient, proactive and hard working to make this project a reality for the community.