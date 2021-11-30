Harbor Freight Tools coming soon to Kearney's Hilltop Mall

KEARNEY— DP Management, LLC. is excited to announce a major redevelopment of the Hilltop Mall which already has begun.

The Hilltop Mall’s owners announced today (Tuesday) that they have been working closely with Harbor Freight Tools to bring them on as a junior anchor tenant on the south corridor of the mall.

“We’re very excited,” said mall manager Scott Ehmke about the many changes that are under way.

For more than 35 years, Hilltop Mall has been a member of Kearney and the surrounding communities, operating as one of the primary centers of commerce and entertainment, according to DP Management. The company is an active retail management, leasing and development firm that has continued to redevelop real estate in the Midwest markets with new national tenants.

When the Kearney project is complete, Hilltop Mall will have less than 3% vacancy and a lineup of successful national, regional and local retailers able to provide a vibrant shopping experience for many years into the future.