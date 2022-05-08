Happy helpers: South Dakota couple volunteer sprucing up Pioneer Village

MINDEN — Casey and Paula Hermanson happily describe themselves as “museum nerds.”

When the Sioux Falls, South Dakota, couple visited Pioneer Village a year ago, they realized it needed some TLC. Paula, a native of Fremont, remembered visiting Pioneer Village as a child. Now, as they explored and poked around, “We wanted to do our part to beautify it,” she said.

That’s exactly what they did.

On April 10, the retired couple returned. They parked their camper at the Pioneer Village campground and have been raking, painting, sanding and cleaning ever since. They will stay until next Friday.

Alan Farlin, the new Pioneer Village volunteer coordinator, is thrilled. “They are doing some really nice projects, preserving and renewing some of our neglected artifacts, and they’re enjoying it,” he said.

“There is so much to do that sometimes I think we’re shoveling snow with a teaspoon, but they do one project at a time and do it really well. There’s no rush. They’re concerned about quality, not quantity,” he said.

First visit

The Hermansons’ volunteer venture sprouted with that visit in the summer of 2021. “The nice thing about being retired is you can pick your schedule,” Casey said. “We had a five-week period open, and there was no reason why we couldn’t come.”

When they arrived April 10, the staff told them to “do whatever you want to do,’” so we did,” Paula said.

She spent her first two days raking the Village Green behind the main museum. “With cool weather, raking was easy,” she said. Casey hauled items out to the dump east of town and tended to a drainage issue.

They have sanded and painted the glider. They have power-washed, sanded and painted picnic tables. Casey has looked at drainage areas under downspouts. Paula has spruced up an old wheel at the blacksmith shop.

Last week, Casey power-washed the water fountain in the middle of the green. He took off as many layers of paint as he could. As it began to come off, he discovered old letters and more underneath.

The couple generally puts in about six hours a day, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. with an hour for lunch, but they’ll work longer if a task requires it. “We’re having a lot of fun,” Paula said. “There’s so much we’d like to get done. I can walk around and find half a dozen more things to do.”

They take Sundays off, but even then, they’re off exploring. They’ve headed to the laundromat, done geocaching in Axtell and visited museums. “We don’t sit still,” Paula said. “A beach vacation for us would be boring. Our mission is to wear out, not rust out.”

Pioneer Village

Pioneer Village was the brainchild of Harold Warp, who was born in 1904 in a sod house nine miles southeast of Minden. He grew up listening to his parents’ homesteading stories. In 1924, he moved to Chicago and became a successful manufacturer, but he never forgot Minden.

Home for Christmas in 1948, he learned that his old schoolhouse would be sold at auction, so he purchased it. He then purchased other old buildings, too, including Minden’s first church, an old railroad depot. The original U.S. Government Land Office, an Elm Creek (Native American) Fort, Bridgeport Pony Express Station and more.

In 1953, he created Pioneer Village to display them, and it kept growing. It now has 50,000 items in 28 buildings on 20 acres.

The Warp family ran the Harold Warp Pioneer Village Foundation for years, but last Christmas Day, Warp’s son Skip died, and the family asked that the city of Minden become more involved.

“The community is really taking hold of this,” Farlin said. “They’re excited. Things are being washed and painted again and things are getting fixed, including the old merry-go-round. It’s kind of exciting.”

Farlin ran the merry-go-round at Pioneer Village 40 years ago. A former math teacher in Axtell, he then spent 35 years teaching in the Philippines. Now he’s back. “Last year at the Kearney County Fair, they were looking for people to help at Pioneer Village, so I talked about it, although it was winter before I really got involved,” he said.

He said many locals have helped with raking and cleaning this spring. On Monday, a group of RVers will arrive to volunteer for a week. An Eagle Scout will do a project this spring, too. Anyone is invited to pitch in.

“We are actively seeking donations and volunteers to continue to support Pioneer Village for future generations,” he said.

Keeping busy

Farlin was thrilled when the Hermansons arrived. He said 120 people are on the volunteer list. “I don’t shake bushes getting them to come, but once they come, I can help them find something to do,” he said.

“Look at that water fountain. Casey was going to paint it, maybe add some color. It looked like it was black to begin with; then white. He tried to highlight cast iron lettering on it, but some lettering down below was totally gone. There were so many coats of paint that he couldn’t see it until he cleaned it,” Farlin said.

Casey is a U.S. Air Force veteran. He did aerospace psychology, which, in laymen’s terms, meant that he trained those who were going into flying. A Wisconsin native, he is the son of a preacher. The family moved every three to five years, and he graduated from high school in Brule. Among other jobs, Paula worked as a service coordinator in vocational settings for adults with disabilities.

They are generous volunteers back home, too. They volunteer for Meals on Wheels. They serve at the city’s Night Watch Canteen, which serves the homeless six nights a week, and help area churches feed the homeless on Sundays.

For 11 years, Casey has made blankets for veterans out of old military uniforms. He then gives the blankets away. “I don’t keep count of how many I’ve made. I just keep doing it,” he said. He has also made quilts out of his father’s old shirts.

Happy Hermansons

The Hermansons can’t say enough about their Pioneer Village experience. “Everybody has been so nice,” Paula said. “There’s a steady crowd of visitors, and it’s always fun to talk to people.”

In one day, Casey chatted with visitors from Norway, Great Britain and the Czech Republic. “They come from Tennessee, Arkansas, from all over,” he added.

Farlin said, “The Hermansons have been working really hard — and the fun part is, they’re enjoying it. They’ve already talked about coming back next year.”