One way I may give back to our veterans is by thanking them for all their service and work they have put into this country. Veterans have really put their lives on the line for us all in America and though most of us may not show much appreciation we really do care deeply for our servants of this country. It means a lot that there are people out there willing to put their lives on the line to save the people in their country. Another way I may be able to give back to our veterans would be donating to homeless veterans and veterans in need of clothing, food, and other necessities that they are deprived of, giving them a sense of comfort and security when being given these necessities. The final way I could be able to help veterans and show respect and honor to them is by donating money to homeless vet shelters and by donating money to places sheltering veterans that are homeless or just in general need, giving money that I can be able to would help those in desperate need, I may not be able to give a lot but I can give what I am able to, and that itself should be good. It may not be enough but nonetheless I would be donating and helping for a very good cause. This is important to me because helping those in need also helps me, especially to the people who give their lives to protect no matter what will happen to them. I have extreme respect to our veterans because of all they have risked; it would only make sense if we risked something back or gave something back, we may not be able to give our lives like they had, however the best we may be able to do would be donating to them, donating whatever they need, and mainly donating money to help get our veterans back onto their feet.

Veterans are important to our country because they risk their lives to protect their country and loved ones. In my sincere opinion that shows true and extreme bravery to put your life on the line for all you trust, and that shows how far veterans are willing to go for our country.

Why is the Veteran Important

By Avelina Peplinski

Do you know what a veteran is? Do you know what they did for us? Do you know why they are important? Let me tell you from what I have gathered from a veteran himself. His name is Carl, and I got the privilege to be able to interview him and talk to him about his own perspective and experience out in the field as a medic in the Korean war.

First let me tell you what a veteran is. The dictionary definition for a veteran is a person who has had long experience in a particular field. From what I learned from Carl is that the definition of a veteran is a person who has been involved in war and who has put their life in danger for our freedom. A veteran can be recalled right after they have just been to war. Vietnam veterans were one of the most mistreated of all veterans. Vietnam soldiers were called baby killers. At first that seems awful and cruel of the soldiers but what it really is is that little children would bring grenades unpinned and just put them in US soldiers hands. At first soldiers would think they are giving them food or water but when they take it they would see what it actually is but it would be too late and it would result in the death of many soldiers. It got to the point where any child that would start walking up to them could possibly be a threat and they don’t want to take any chances because they just want to live long enough to see their family.

In fact Carl told me about his days as a medic for the Korean war. Carl was in the war for 18 months. He put his life on the line even as a medic. While he was there he couldn’t even send telegrams to his family or his wife during the time period. He was lucky enough to send his wife letters but it took 15 days to send his wife a single letter and the same amount of time for him to get one as well. Since he was a medic he was not considered a prisoner of war but prisoners of war were mistreated very badly. The Korean war killed about 40,000 soldiers in the time between 1953-1954. Compared to WWII that war killed 400,000 soldiers.

As a result after the war when Carl finally got to go home his family couldn’t even recognize him at first. He had PTSD and suicidal ideologies because of the war for a long time afterward. He now no longer has those problems anymore. Since he is a veteran he gets all sorts of compensation. For example veterans get full paid medical care for them and their family, their retirement is fully paid for, and community care for veterans. Carl’s wife had soft tissue cancer and had almost $1,000,000 in medical bills but he didn’t have to pay a cent for it. Carl also used to go to a veteran’s group weekly. He was going to move into a veteran’s home but sadly the living corridors were very small and he decided to move into an assisted living home. Carl is only 20% disabled but once he is 100% disabled he will be able to get his compensation for it. It has taken Carl 12 years for him to get 1 claim to go through the VAs and he is currently trying to get another one in and it has been a couple of years already.

To conclude this interview from Carl he said he would definitely do what he did all over again if he could even though he went through all sorts of traumatic experiences and PTSD. What I got just from this interview from Carl is that all people should respect the veterans because they put their life on the line for our freedom. Without veterans there wouldn’t be anyone to help protect us from ourselves and others. Doing this interview with Carl has got me to really appreciate veterans even more than I already do now.