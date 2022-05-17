Hanny Arram Center for Success celebrates ‘meaningful’ first year

KEARNEY —The Hanny Arram Center for Success is having a Community Service and Celebration Day on Thursday to celebrate their first year.

The student scholars will be helping neighbors with clean-up and other duties in the morning. At 10:30 a.m., there will be a celebration with a DJ and parking lot activities provided by Hanny Arram Center staff and RockIT Event Pros.

“This inaugural year is meaningful to our scholars,” said Principal Jason Owens. “Most of our students have worked very hard to earn credits and diplomas.”

Each month the school had attendance drawings. Students with perfect attendance had their name placed in a drawing for donated prizes.

“Our attendance raffle each month for perfect attendance has been very popular and we couldn’t have done it without the good people who have donated money and/or gift cards to us,” said Owens. “The Arram Family Foundation donated countless hours, dollars and resources to help get us going this school year. They have provided meals for our staff during parent-teacher conferences and teacher appreciation week. Special thanks to Essam and Barbera Arram, Nadia Saadi, Mckenna Peplinski-Martinez and Courtney Arram for all their work with our school.”

The donors included:

- Josh Arias donated countless hours and painting to help guide students through the first mural for the school.

- Buffalo County Community Partners helped with food for the celebration.

- Graczyk Lawn and Landscape donated gift cards for attendance incentives each month.

- Angus Burgers and Shakes and Joy’s Table donated gift cards for attendance incentives each month.

- Fanatics donated gift cards for our attendance incentive each month.

- BD Construction, Sporting Edge and Sports Village donated $150 certificates for attendance incentive. Scholars who win this drawing can get shoes at Sporting Edge or Sports Village with this certificate.

- Deb Eickhoff and family donated money to help with end of the year celebration.

- Jerseys donated a certificate for a free pizza for attendance incentives. One student earned this certificate each month.

- Russell Appliance donated a flat screen TV for the semester drawing for attendance.

- Optical Gallery donated a pair of Oakley sunglasses for the second-semester attendance drawing.

- Edward Jones donated to cover the cost of the year-end celebration.

- The Rooted Youth Group helped fill the school’s food pantry.

- Ashley Furniture donated money to cover the cost of the year-end celebration

- The Higgins Foundation donated $500 dollars to help support the activities for the scholars at the Hanny Arram Center for Success.