Hand-picked: Guthries make hand cornhusking family affair

HOLDREGE — Appropriately, a harvest moon hung in the western sky Saturday morning behind rows of cornstalks painted gold by the sunrise. It was Mother Nature’s call to gather at the Nebraska Prairie Museum for the 2020 Nebraska Hand Cornhusking event.
As competitors registered in men’s and women’s divisions by age, area FFA members and other volunteers were briefed on their roles as timers and gleaners. Teams of mules and work horses were hitched to wagons with high backboard walls on one side.
Most Nebraskans claim to be Cornhuskers, at least during sports seasons, even if they are generations removed from a farm or ranch and never spent an October day driving a combine or taking truckloads of corn to grain elevators in nearby towns.
Cornhuskers at the Holdrege museum Saturday were the real deal, especially members of a Harlan County family with three generations of state and national cornhusking champions.
Jerry Guthrie of Ragan and his son Riley of Alma added two more state titles to the still-growing list of family honors. Jerry placed first again in the senior men (age 50 and older) division with a net of 322.81 pounds of corn ears in 20 minutes — gross weight minus deductions for missed or dropped ears in the field and husks left on the weighed ears — while Riley, 32, won the men’s open division with 619.2 net pounds picked in 30 minutes.
At the 2019 state and national championships at Gothenburg, they won those state titles and placed second nationally. The 2020 national contest scheduled at Oakley, Kan., was canceled due to COVID-19 safety concerns.
All in the family
Holdrege was only the second Hub Territory site for the state competitions that started in 1982. In 1986, the event was at the John Kuehn Farm near Heartwell.
“I’m glad they did this,” Jerry Guthrie said Saturday while standing in the Nebraska Prairie Museum’s small cornfield. “Dad always wanted it at Ragan, but it takes a lot of people.”
Dad is Wayne Guthrie, who died Feb. 5 at age 88. His last state competition was in 2017. Also part of the Guthrie cornhusking legacy was his brother Jack of Odessa, who died Dec. 7, 2019, at age 89.
They were part of the last generation to remember when strapping a hook to the palm of a hand to harvest ears from cornstalks was done as everyday farm work. Today, hand cornhusking is a part of agriculture history kept alive at demonstrations and competitions.
“When he was young, they used to do it for a living,” Jerry said about his dad, who had won state and national cornhusking contests since the early 1980s. Wayne picked corn at home on his family’s farm — he and Jack were two of 15 siblings — and then all winter on a custom harvesting crew that worked in northern Nebraska and into South Dakota.
Wayne earned 3 or 4 cents per bushel and hoped to pick 100 bushels of corn per day.
“You want to talk about hard work,” Jerry said, noting that he and Riley can harvest 7,000 to 8,000 bushels per hour “without even breaking a sweat” using today’s modern harvesting equipment.
Jerry can’t remember a year when one or all three generations of his family didn’t place in the top three at state contests.
A 2009 World-Herald News Service story about the event at York says Wayne, then age 77, had won the men’s open division eight of the last nine times. He also won at nationals three or four times and Jack brought home two or three national titles, Jerry said.
Corn picking
Each contest division has a picking time limit: 14 and younger, young men and women ages 15-20, and Golden Agers 75 and older, 10 minutes; men and women ages 21-49, senior men and women ages 50 and older, and the women’s open division, 20 minutes; and men’s open division, 30 minutes.
The program for Saturday’s event indicates there were 80-minute contests to select the best picker more than 75 years ago.
The cornfield has a pattern of four rows of standing cornstalks alternating with cut rows that create alleys for the horse- or mule-pulled wagon accompanying each competitor. The driver keeps the wagon alongside the picker to allow for accurate no-look tosses of ears into the wagon or off the backboard.
Each cornhusker develops a rhythm, ranging from slow and deliberate to human combine, that is clear to spectators who hear the swish of hands reaching into cornstalks, snaps of ears removed from the stalks and the thump, thump, thump of ears hitting the backboard.
“Basically, it’s one little motion,” Jerry said about getting a ear from a cornstalk to the wagon.
A timer walks along shouting the time left, first in intervals of four or five minutes, then one minute, 30 seconds and finally a countdown of the last 10 seconds.
A gleaner checks each stalk for ears left behind and also looks for dropped ears that weren’t picked up by the competitor before time expired. Those ears are bagged and their weight is deducted from the gross pounds. There also is a deduction for husks left on the ears.
Champion attributes
“It’s kind of being in good physical shape,” Jerry said. “It’s demanding going 20 or 30 minutes. It’s a lot of work.”
While Jerry completed his 20-minute pick, I sat at the front of a wagon driven by Larry Jurjens of Farnam and pulled by mules named Jefferson and Jackson.
Watching Jerry work made me feel tired. He broke a sweat on a cool late morning that had been clear at sunrise, turned cloudy and was sunny again, but he didn’t seem to be out of breath.
When asked why he keeps competing, he smiled and said, “I’ve asked myself that questions many times.”
Jerry and Riley do know the answer.
They both said it’s their cornhusking ties to immediate family members and the wider Nebraska “family” that gathers once a year to pick corn the old-fashioned way. Jerry remembers tagging along with his dad and Uncle Jack. Before long, Riley was tagging along with his dad.
I didn’t ask them if they’ll compete again in 2021. The answer seemed obvious for a family of cornhuskers.
Lori Potter is a Hub staff writer.
Corn unloading, Holdrege FFA
Corn weighing, scoring
Don Carter, Elm Creek, on wagon new in 1914
Flags
Glove hook
Golden age division, Roger Dickerson, McCook
Golden age division, Roger Dickerson, McCook and driver Dan Carter, Elm Creek
Horse team, Jim Wolfe
Horse, framed by cornstalks
Jace Guthrie, Alma, and Henley Dake, Orleans
Jerry Guthrie, Ragan
Jerry Guthrie, Ragan
Jerry Guthrie, Ragan
Meeting mules
Riley Guthrie, Alma
Riley Guthrie, Alma
Riley Guthrie, Alma
