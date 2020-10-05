Hand-picked: Guthries make hand cornhusking family affair

At the 2019 state and national championships at Gothenburg, they won those state titles and placed second nationally. The 2020 national contest scheduled at Oakley, Kan., was canceled due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

All in the family

Holdrege was only the second Hub Territory site for the state competitions that started in 1982. In 1986, the event was at the John Kuehn Farm near Heartwell.

“I’m glad they did this,” Jerry Guthrie said Saturday while standing in the Nebraska Prairie Museum’s small cornfield. “Dad always wanted it at Ragan, but it takes a lot of people.”

Dad is Wayne Guthrie, who died Feb. 5 at age 88. His last state competition was in 2017. Also part of the Guthrie cornhusking legacy was his brother Jack of Odessa, who died Dec. 7, 2019, at age 89.

They were part of the last generation to remember when strapping a hook to the palm of a hand to harvest ears from cornstalks was done as everyday farm work. Today, hand cornhusking is a part of agriculture history kept alive at demonstrations and competitions.