Hall of Fame: Kearney Catholic honors difference makers

Playing No. 1 singles was Amy Carranza Graves; No. 2 singles was Lisa Grossart Wilkinson; No. 1 doubles was Patty Messbarger Sulu and Carol Messbarger Maddox, and Connie Becker Parrett and Tami Kowalski Reese, No. 2 doubles. Lori Castrop Scott and Shari Kurtenbach Gigliotti were alternates. Both doubles teams of Patty Messbarger Sulu and Carol Messbarger Maddox and Connie Becker Parrett and Tami Kowalski Reese won the state championship in their division even though they were still the smallest school competing in Class B.

Robert and Patricia Sorensen Family:

The Robert and Patricia Sorensen Family has been a part of the Catholic High School of Kearney since its inception. From helping Monsignor Miles with the capital campaign in 1959 to helping to build the school in 1960, the Sorensen family has been roaming the halls, and the roofs, of Kearney Catholic for most of the past 60 years.

From helping to create the KCHS Foundation, to serving on the school board, to the art room, to the renovation of bathrooms, to many yards of cement, to the crows nest, to tuition assistance, to many demolition projects, and many, many, many projects in between, the Sorensen family has enhanced the quality of a Catholic education for many, while working behind the scenes. They created a scholarship in their name through the KCHS Foundation.