Hall of Fame: Kearney Catholic honors difference makers

Kearney Catholic High School inducted three distinguished alumni, two distinguished teams, a family for distinguished service, a distinguished benefactor and a distinguished leader to the Hall of Fame during the school’s 2021 Homecoming celebration in late September.
The Hall of Fame award is presented by the Kearney Catholic High School Foundation in recognition of those whose efforts, achievements, generosity, dedication or service have exemplified the spirit of Kearney Catholic to enhance educational and extracurricular opportunities at the school.
Colleen Moreau Nieman:
Class of 1965, graduated from Kearney State College and then the University of Iowa with a master’s in Spanish. Her career was spent teaching Spanish and French and even theology classes in various school in Iowa until her retirement in 2010.
Colleen and her husband Jim have hosted more than 49 international visitors to learn about their culture and to teach them about American culture.
Nieman has continued her strong Catholic faith by being involved in many church activities, supporting Catholic education and being a Mercy Hospice volunteer. Colleen and her husband Jim, have four children, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and reside in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Dr. Charles Bicak:
Class of 1970, graduated with a B.S.Ed. from Kearney State College and was a former varsity football player, earned the M.S. in plant science from the University of British Columbia and a Ph.D. in range science from Colorado State University. He taught biology at California State University, Bakersfield rising to tenured full professor and chair of the Department of Biology.
In 1992, he joined UNK’s faculty serving as the assistant to the Dean of the College of Natural and Social Sciences and then chair of the Department of Biology until 2004. He received the Leland Holdt/Security Mutual Life Distinguished Faculty Award and was active in regional and professional organizations, including serving on the board of directors of the Central Platte Natural Resources District and the advisory board of the Edgerton Education Center.
In 2005, he accepted an appointment as dean of Natural Sciences at Saint Edward’s University in Austin, Texas, where he also served as president of the University’s Wild Basin Wilderness Preserve, a corporation that promotes environmental education, research and preservation. He also was president of the Texas Hispanic Serving Institutions Consortium, a group of twenty-one Texas colleges and universities.
Bicak returned to the University of Nebraska Kearney and is currently serving as the senior vice chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs and a professor of biology. He still holds the record at KCHS for the most rebounds in a game, 27; the most rebounds in a season, 304; and the best rebound average per game in a season at 17.88.
He and his wife Marylin, have two children who are both KCHS graduates and two grandchildren.
Susan Kurtenbach Kelly:
Class of 1981, graduated from Kearney State College in 1985 with a bachelor of science in education and received her master’s at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2000. She also has a Level II Assessment degree while writing criterion referenced tests in 2001 and 2002.
For the past 14 years, Kelly has taught AP biology and psychology at St. Piux X High School in Lincoln. Susie has been inspiring young souls for over three decades and continues to live out her mission through her commitment to her vocation as a teacher.
She is the author of published articles in “The Science Teacher” and “Science and Children.” Kelly was recognized as the Alliant Outstanding Educator, Lincoln Public Schools in 1997.
Inspired by the example and sacrifice of her parents to provide a Catholic education for her and her siblings, she has served on and organized many committees within St Peter School and St Pius X High School in which her two children attended and graduated from.
She also donates her time and treasure and volunteers for Catholic Social Services in Lincoln and the Women’s Care Center. Susie is a model of her faith to her students through her faithful example at Pius and at her parish, St. Peter.
Susie and her husband, Joe, reside in Lincoln and have two children.
1978 Women’s Tennis Team:
1978 Women’s Tennis Team has an undefeated season with a 9-0 dual record including winning first place at the Pius X Invitational. The team received the honor of being the State Champions in Class B Tennis. The honor had particular significance being the smallest school competing in the state tournament.
The sister team of Patty Messbarger Sulu and Carol Messbarger Maddox were the champions in No. 1 doubles. Lisa Grossart Wilkinson scored eight points for Kearney Catholic while Amy Carranza Graves gained four points.
Laura Lucas Lea and Tami Kowalski Reese teamed up for the No. 2 doubles. First place was tied between KCHS and Omaha Bryan with the tie-breaker procedure bringing the Stars the championship.
Chick and Judy Messbarger were the coaches of this championship team.
1979 Women’s Tennis Team:
1979 Women’s Tennis Team coached by Chick and Judy Messbarger turned in another great season. They ended up 9-0 in dual meets making them 18-0 for two seasons.
The team also received the Sportsmanship Award in their division which was the first time for a team to be honored in that way. They were able to retain their crown as Class B State Champions with 44 points.
Playing No. 1 singles was Amy Carranza Graves; No. 2 singles was Lisa Grossart Wilkinson; No. 1 doubles was Patty Messbarger Sulu and Carol Messbarger Maddox, and Connie Becker Parrett and Tami Kowalski Reese, No. 2 doubles. Lori Castrop Scott and Shari Kurtenbach Gigliotti were alternates. Both doubles teams of Patty Messbarger Sulu and Carol Messbarger Maddox and Connie Becker Parrett and Tami Kowalski Reese won the state championship in their division even though they were still the smallest school competing in Class B.
Robert and Patricia Sorensen Family:
The Robert and Patricia Sorensen Family has been a part of the Catholic High School of Kearney since its inception. From helping Monsignor Miles with the capital campaign in 1959 to helping to build the school in 1960, the Sorensen family has been roaming the halls, and the roofs, of Kearney Catholic for most of the past 60 years.
From helping to create the KCHS Foundation, to serving on the school board, to the art room, to the renovation of bathrooms, to many yards of cement, to the crows nest, to tuition assistance, to many demolition projects, and many, many, many projects in between, the Sorensen family has enhanced the quality of a Catholic education for many, while working behind the scenes. They created a scholarship in their name through the KCHS Foundation.
Today, we celebrate the work that they started and that their family has continued by honoring the family of Robert and Patricia Sorensen.
Jim and Kathleen McKenzie:
Jim and Kathleen McKenzie moved to Kearney in 1967 to open the first Edward Jones office. Their involvement and support of Kearney and the Catholic community has been extensive.
Jim co-chaired the capital campaign for the new St. James parish in 1980 and was chairman of the KCHS Foundation Board.
Kathleen coached the KCHS girls’ tennis team from 1986 to 1993, served on the KCHS Activities Association, and as the president of the KCHS School Board in 1988. She helped originate and co-chair the first GOLD Dinner and Auction in 1995 as well as co-chaired the fundraising campaign for the St. James Social Hall, the KCHS sixth grade classrooms and multi-purpose room.
Together, they co-chaired the 2004 KCHS Proud Past - Promising Future capital campaign and served on the building committee for the construction of Cope Coliseum and the Marshall music room addition. They served on the design committee for Prince of Peace Church construction in 2011. Together, they have been honorary chairs and have worked on and supported a variety of capital campaigns and appeals for Kearney Catholic, including the most recent Moving Forward in Faith capital campaigns.
Jim and Kathleen’s three children all graduated from Kearney Catholic as have three of their grandchildren and two others currently attending.
Terry Torson:
Terry Torson graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Greeley, Nebraska, in 1970. He received his undergraduate degree from Kearney State College in 1975 and a graduate degree in administration from Northwest Missouri State in 1986.
Terry taught science in Yutan, Pope John in Elgin and in Shenandoah, Iowa, before coming to Kearney Catholic High School in the fall of 1986. He served as administrator until 2020.
He and his wife, Jill, have five children, all graduates of KCHS, and seven grandchildren.