Hall County charges dismissed against man who barricaded himself on plane

GRAND ISLAND — Hall County Court charges against a man who allegedly barricaded himself in a plane May 4 in Grand Island have been dismissed because he has been charged at the federal level.

Tyler Caudill of Phillips was indicted May 21 by a federal grand jury for the District of Nebraska.

Caudill, 19, was scheduled to have a preliminary hearing Friday in Hall County Court. But Hall County Attorney Martin Klein told Judge Alfred Corey he was dropping the charges.

In Hall County Court, Caudill had been charged with attempt of a Class 2-A felony and possessing a firearm while committing a felony.

In federal court, he is charged with being an unlawful user in possession of a firearm. The maximum possible penalty if he’s convicted is 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.

Caudill allegedly entered the eight-person aircraft at Central Nebraska Regional Airport the day after he tried to gain entry to Kearney High School. The pilot found Caudill sleeping in the two-engine jet, which is owned by Menards. The pilot took an AR-15 .223 and a bag from the plane before police were summoned to the Grand Island airport.

The AR-15 was not loaded, but police did find ammunition on the plane after Caudill was arrested and taken away.