Hail shreds parts of Buffalo, Sherman counties Tuesday

KEARNEY — Siding, roofs, windows and windshields took a beating Tuesday night in northern Buffalo County as golf ball- to baseball-sized hail pummeled the area.

“It came down so fast and so hard. It got black, and shazam!” said Kellie Crowell, Ravenna city clerk/treasurer.

The storm initially developed around 5 p.m. out over the sandhills and increased in intensity as it moved into western Sherman County around 7:40 p.m., said Aaron Mangels, lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Hastings.

Around 7:45 p.m. weather spotters from Pleasanton and Ravenna were activated.

Emergency managers reported hail 2 ½- to 3-inches in diameter around the Hazard area, Mangels said. The severe thunderstorm increased in intensity as it moved into western Sherman County around 7:40 p.m. As it moved into western Buffalo County the storm packed wind-driven hail in excess of 70 mph and left northern Buffalo County around 8:20 p.m.

“It was a pretty long-lived super cell that resulted in some pretty large hail,” Mangels said.

Residents in Shelton saw golf ball-sized hail and rain and high winds, while Kearney experienced high winds and heavy rain.

Most of Ravenna sustained damage, Mayor Peg Dethlefs reported. Although there were no reports of tree or powerlines down, the town was blanketed by tree leaves.