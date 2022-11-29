GWYL's Giving Destinations: Give and get popcorn, cookies and more

KEARNEY — With just two days left, 181 Buffalo County nonprofits are counting down for the Kearney Area Community Foundation’s Give Where You Live fundraiser midnight to 11:59 p.m. Thursday.
Thirty-five nonprofits are official Giving Destinations, where people can pick up Discover Local Giving Passports and get them stamped.
People who have the passport stamped at a minimum of five locations can turn their passports in by 7 p.m. Thursday to the KACF office at 412 W. 48th St. Five passports will be selected in a random drawing. Each winner will get $250 in Buffalo Bucks (redeemable at stores and restaurants in Buffalo County), and a nonprofit of their choice will get $750.
A brief list of places and activities at the Giving Destinations is listed here. For more information, visit www.givewhereyoulive.net, go to the KACF office at 412 W. 48th St., call (308) 237-3114 or email kacf@kearneyfoundation.org.
For details, visit www.givewhereyoulive.net/content/givingdestinations.
- American Legion, 1223 Central Ave., 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Enjoy four soups from The Cookbook of the late Roger Ramos. Freewill donation.
- The Brickwalk Project & Gallery, McCue’s Building, 2008 A Ave., 4-6:30 p.m. Preview the holiday artwork market.
- Buffalo County Community Partners: Kitt’s Coffee, 2001 A Ave., 5-6 p.m. Free cookies and coffee; coffee gift cards; free holiday cookie boxes awarded every 10 minutes.
- Buffalo County Historical Society/Trails and Rails Museum, 710 W. 11th St., 1-4 p.m. Popcorn. View the international #366 Hook Exhibit.
- Compass, 514 W. 11th St., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Open house.
- Crane River Theater, 12 E. 22nd St., 4-8 p.m. Santa Claus, treats.
- The Friends Program of Kearney: Billy Jack’s Pizza Pub, 810 Third Ave., 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Gibbon Public Library Foundation: Gibbon Public Library, 116 La Barre St. Coffee, cinnamon rolls.
- Good Samaritan Foundation, Sure Cure Gift Shop inside CHI Health Good Samaritan, 10 E. 33rd St. Donate and receive a discount on a holiday item.
- Grow Nebraska Foundation, 421 W. Talmadge Rd. #1 (next to Angus Burger and Shake), 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Heartbeatz: Hyvee, 5212 Third Ave., noon-5 p.m. Snacks.
- HelpCare Clinic, 3015 A Ave., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Refreshments. Donate $50, get a free shirt.
- K9 Freekz Rescue: table inside Hilltop Mall 5011 Second Ave. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visit dogs available for adoption.
- Kearney Catholic High School Foundation, 110 E. 35th St., 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Popcorn, drawings, give-aways.
- Kearney Children’s Museum, 827 Fourth Ave., 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Family-friendly scavenger hunt, treats.
- Kearney Community Sustainable Housing: Nest:Space, 2224 Central Ave., 4-8 p.m. Cookies and hot chocolate.
- Kearney Community Theatre, 83 Plaza Blvd., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Coffee, Christmas cookies, behind-the-scenes tours hourly 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enter to win four tickets to “Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus,” and a bottle of wine.
- Kearney Family YMCA, 4500 Sixth Ave., 8 a.m. to noon. Performances by Creative Arts Children; visit Healthy Living Classes.
- Kearney Jubilee Center, 19th St. and Central Ave., 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Treat bags.
- Kearney Noon Rotary, 2114 Central Ave. (formerly Paint Paradise), 4-8 p.m. Members will read books to kids, a free book raffle every 30 minutes.
- Kearney Pickleball Club: see new winter courts, watch games and join in 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Buffalo County Fairgrounds Exhibit Building, 3807 Avenue N.
- Kearney Special Olympics: Hilltop Mall, 5011 Second Ave., 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meet Special Olympics athletes; donate $20 and get a dozen Hurts Donuts.
- Kearney Therapeutic Riding Program: Family Fresh Market, 3920 Second Ave., 2:30-5:30 p.m. Meet therapy horses, stick-horse barrel racing contest.
- Kearney Whitewater Association: Crafty Dog Sports Bar, 1325 Second Ave., 6-10 p.m.
- LyonHeart Equine Assisted Learning, 3135 W. 22nd St. (turn west onto gravel 22nd Street from 30th Ave.) Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Coffee and pie 1-4 p.m. Photo op with the horses.
- McKenna’s Rae of Hope Foundation: Fanatics Sports Bar, 2021 Central Ave., 6-9 p.m.
- Merryman Performing Arts Center, 225 W. 22nd St., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Backstage tour, on-stage photos, treats.
- Ravenna Community Foundation: Wild Blue Coffee Company at Grand and Genoa avenues, 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Donate $100, get a free coffee mug.
- Ravenna Public Library, 324 Milan Ave. 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Make a wooden holiday wall hanger or door hanger for a free will donation.
- Ravenna Senior Center, 315 Grand Ave. Coffee and rolls 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Pie and ice cream 2-4 p.m.
- Royal Family KIDS: Smallcakes, 2222 Second Ave., 1-4 p.m. Free cupcakes to passport holders.
- S.A.F.E Center, 620 E. 25th St. (north side), 1-4 p.m. Snacks.
- Two Rivers Public Health Department, 516 W. 11th St., 9-5 p.m. LifeSmiles Dental Program.
- United Way of the Kearney Area, 4009 Sixth Ave., 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- World Theatre Foundation, 2318 Central Ave., 8:05 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free popcorn in The Sweet Shop.
- Yanney Heritage Park Foundation, 2206 Central Ave., (inside at K-Town Cakery & Central Mercantile), noon-6 p.m.