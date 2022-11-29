GWYL's Giving Destinations: Give and get popcorn, cookies and more

How to donate

Gifts to Give Where You Live can be made in the following ways:

Drop off cash or your check at the KACF office at 412 W. 48th St., #12, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. GIVE ONLINE: Visit www.givewhereyoulive.net and click “Nonprofits” to view all 181 registered organizations. Follow the donation instructions. Online gifts can be accepted through 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

KACF can pick up checks within Kearney city limits Thursday. Call (308) 237-3114. DRIVE-UP DONATION: KACF offices will be open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. Drive to the office and call the foundation at 308-237-3114 from your car. A volunteer will come out and get the donation and a form indicating where the funds will go.

For brief description of all 181 participating nonprofits, visit www.givewhereyoulive.net.

Questions? Call (308) 237-3114 or email kacf@kearneyfoundation.org.

To stay up-to-the-minute on donations Thursday, visit www.givewhereyoulive.net and click the leaderboard. Or, follow KACF on social media @KearneyGives.