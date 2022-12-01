GWYL raised $173,000 in its first 9 hours. Make your donation before 11:59 p.m. tonight

How to give

DROP OFF DONATIONS: Drop off your check at the KACF office at 412 W. 48th St., #12, through 7 p.m. today.

GIVE ONLINE: Visit www.givewhereyoulive.net and click “Nonprofits” to view all 181 registered organizations. Follow the donation instructions and have your credit card ready. Online gifts can be made through 11:59 p.m. tonight.

DONATION PICK UP: KACF can pick up checks within Kearney city limits Thursday. Call KACF at (308) 237-3114.

DRIVE-UP DONATION: Drive to the KACF office, park in designated spaces and call the foundation. A volunteer will come out and get the donation.

For a brief description of all 181 participating nonprofits, visit www.givewhereyoulive.net or go to the KACF office.

Questions? Call (308) 237-3114 or email kacf@kearneyfoundation.org.

To stay up-to-the-minute on donations Thursday, visit www.givewhereyoulive.net and click the leaderboard. Or, follow KACF on social media@KearneyGives.