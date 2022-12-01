GWYL raised $173,000 in its first 9 hours. Make your donation before 11:59 p.m. tonight

KEARNEY — Incredible.
That’s how Judi Sickler, president and CEO of the Kearney Area Community Foundation, described the first nine hours of the 10th annual Give Where You Live, the 24-hour fundraising effort that will benefit 181 nonprofits in Buffalo County.
At 9:26 a.m., $174,062 had been given by 1,321 individual donors for 164 of the 181 participating nonprofits. That beats the early hours of the 2021 drive, when $138,411 came in by 9 a.m.
It’s also $50,000 more than the 8:30 a.m. figures, which showed that 1,022 donors had given $117,000.
Sickler was thrilled with the early numbers. She said the public is well aware of the effort now and is “trained to look forward to it,” but she’s still awed by the response. “The breadth of people who love this is amazing. We even had calls from people from out of town who grew up here and still want to give something back,” she said.
Give Where You Live began at midnight and continues through 11:59 p.m. tonight. Gifts can be made in person by check or cash, and online at www.givewhereyoulive.net. Checks can be taken to the foundation office or given at 35 sites around Kearney, mostly at nonprofit offices. Check Giving Destinations at www.givewhereyoulive.net for details.
Scroll down for frequent updates on today's Give Where You Live donations.
At 8 a.m., the first batch of 40 volunteers came in to begin tallying money, counting checks and verifying donations. Up front, the foundation offered hot coffee and bakery items for people who dropped by with donations. Refreshments will be available all day until the office at 412 W. 48th St. closes at 7 p.m.
Shawn Kaskie from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and Justin Smallwood from First National Bank sat at a table documenting checks. In another room, Jo Baldwin, Becky Forbes and Elaine Pease were entering donations on laptops. Pease and Smallwood are employees at First National Bank. They said more bank employees will come in throughout the day.
The 24-hour event raises money for 181 charities and nonprofits in Buffalo County. Thirty-five of those nonprofits have been designated Giving Destinations, where people can donate, pick up a passport and get their passport signed. Passports with at least five signatures can be turned in to the foundation office by 7 p.m. tonight for a chance to win Buffalo Bucks for the donor as well as money for select nonprofits.
Last year, GWYL raised $1,437,720. Totals have climbed every year but one since GWYL was launched in 2013. In its first year, GWYL raised $453,214, but a bit less, $420,635 in 2014. In 2015, that total leaped by nearly 50% to $638,198. By 2018, it passed the $1 million mark and has never looked back.