Gunfire in Buffalo County dispute leads to felony convictions for Kearney man

KEARNEY — A judge has found a Kearney man guilty of threatening another man with a gun.

Shawn Orcutt, 44, pleaded no contest to felony terroristic threats and attempted use of a firearm to commit a felony on March 13 in rural Buffalo County. In exchange for his plea, the Buffalo County Attorney's office dismissed a charge of misdemeanor third-degree assault.

Judge John Marsh accepted Orcutt's pleas and ordered the Nebraska Probation Office to complete a presentence investigation report. Findings of that report — including background information on a defendant, family and criminal history, employment and psychological and chemical dependency — will help the judge issue an appropriate sentence.

According to court records, prosecutor Melanie Young agreed to recommend Orcutt serve the sentences at the same time and for the sentences not to exceed 15 years. However, Marsh doesn't have to follow that recommendation and can sentence Orcutt how he sees fit.

Orcutt faces up to 53 combined years in prison. Sentencing will be in November.

Around 6 p.m. March 13 a rural Kearney man was driving his all-terrain vehicle near the end of his driveway west of Riverdale when he was approached by Orcutt, who was on a motorcycle and began yelling at the man. The man called 911.

Orcutt punched the man, and the two men fell to the ground hitting each other. At one point Orcutt took out a semi-automatic pistol and fired about six rounds into the ground next to the man, records say.

As Orcutt went to reload his handgun, the man got back on his ATV, drove to a neighbor’s house and reported the incident to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office. The man wasn’t seriously injured.

Records say the dispute was over an alleged sexual assault.