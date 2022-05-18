Gun threat in Kearney gets Wilcox man intensive supervised probation

KEARNEY — A Wilcox man was placed on two years of intensive supervised probation for threatening another man with a handgun in a north Kearney parking lot in 2020.

Under the standard conditions of his probation Dylan Nash must complete the community based intervention program, including classes in victim empathy and cognitive group therapy, and serve 60 days in jail.

He was convicted in January in Buffalo County District Court of one count of felony attempted terroristic threats.

Judge Ryan Carson gave Nash one day credit for time already served in jail.

Court records show the jail time is suspended until it is requested by the state probation office as a sanction for any probation violation.

Nash was convicted of the charge in January.

On Oct. 4, 2020, Kearney Police Department officers were called to the Walmart Supercenter parking lot in Kearney, where a man said Nash pulled a firearm on him, pointed it in his face and threatened to shoot the man if he touched his truck.

Officers were given a description and license plate number of the suspect vehicle. The investigation revealed Nash had been waiting in the parking lot when “other people” showed up and began to cause a disturbance. Records indicate Nash told them to back away several times before telling them if they didn’t stop he would use his firearm.

Nash was contacted by police, arrested and later charged.