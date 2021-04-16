Gun rights speaker appearing at GOP Women meeting

KEARNEY — Dick Clark, a representative of the Nebraska Firearms Owners Association, will speak Tuesday about Second Amendment issues when the Buffalo County Republican Women meet.
The meeting is 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Kearney Public Library, 2020 First Ave.
More information about the Buffalo County Republican Women is available from President Barb Fitzgerald at 308-233-7304 or by email at bfitz09@yahoo.com.
