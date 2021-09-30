GROW Nebraska offers gift boxes, program boosts local businesses during holiday season

KEARNEY — Every holiday season, millions of dollars leave local economies as gifts are purchased at big box stores and national chains.

In the rush to complete Christmas shopping lists, consumers often pick the big retailer that only leaves 43% of the sale in the local economy. When the same amount is spent at a local business, 68% of the money stays local.

For the second year in a row, the GROW Nebraska Foundation is offering shoppers an easy way to make sure they’re supporting their state with customizable gift boxes.

“When you choose to build a gift box with GROW, you’re making an intentional choice to support Nebraskans,” said GROW Nebraska CEO Janell Anderson Ehrke. “Every item you choose to put in there helps a small business who can truly use your support. It means the world to them.”

GROW’s program allows for individuals to build their own boxes and for corporations to order hundreds of boxes for employee or client gifts.

In either case, gift buyers can build a box, starting at just $20, picking Nebraska-made items from a selection of more than 3,000 products available at the Buy Nebraska Store and BuyNebraska.com.

