Group wants to fix eldercare dilemma in Midwest

Elder care forum

The topic of eldercare is gaining attention as more facilities struggle to remain open in south-central Nebraska.

 MIKE KONZ, KEARNEY HUB

India, like many countries, is confronting an aging population and how to care for it. Much of the country's young population works abroad — that's why there's a growing market for elderly care. Many new firms are springing up that may become big business. @DW

ARAPAHOE — The Nebraska Cooperative Development Center would like to invite anyone interested in working in the homecare industry to a public meeting at 6 p.m. Nov. 29 at Prairie Pines, 1010 Second St. in Arapahoe.

The meeting will focus on the proposed organization of the Midwest Compassion Homecare Cooperative.

This group of caregivers has been working with NCDC from the exploration of to the creation of a worker-owned homecare business.

Through the exploratory phase, the group determined that central Nebraska faces the same crisis in eldercare that is being experienced all over the county. Nebraska-based assisted living and skilled nursing facilities are closing at an alarming rate, leaving many wondering where to turn for care. Additionally, Nebraska caregivers, both in home care and facility care, are underpaid and undervalued.

What is a homecare worker cooperative?

A homecare worker cooperative is a private business that is owned and operated by the individuals who work for the business.

A homecare worker cooperative is owned democratically by its members — each member owns one share of the business.

Member-owners set the wages, benefits and policies. Worker cooperatives traditionally have higher pay, higher employee retention and higher levels of worker satisfaction

Members have a say in how the business is managed. Worker cooperatives provide an employment alternative to homecare workers who want to have a say in how their homecare business is run through a democratic decision-making process.

Members have a greater influence on the quality of care.

Profits go back to the member-owners.

For more information, contact:

Cindy Houlden, cooperative development specialist, choulden2@unl.edu or 308-293-6417.

Heidi Thomas, steering team member, heidi.thomas@arapahoewarriors.org or 308-962-4580.

Cooperatives are user-owned and user-controlled businesses formed to benefit a group of members. Cooperatives are designed to reward use, encourage users to commit to using the services and encourage users to voice opinions about how the business is doing.

The Nebraska Cooperative Development Center (NCDC) is located in the Department of Agricultural Economics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

