Greg Ibach moves into new role helping with biotech at UNL

In addition to APHIS, he oversaw the agricultural marketing service; grain inspection, packers and stockyards division; and several programs within the Farm Service Agency.

Ibach previously was Nebraska’s longest-serving state ag director, June 2005-October 2017, and had been assistant director for six years previously.

He graduated in 1984 from UNL’s College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources with a degree in agriculture and majors in animal science and ag economics.

“I’m looking forward to working with the university to help promote programs that will benefit not only Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers, but all of Nebraska,” Ibach said in Wednesday’s UNL press release. “The benefit our land-grant university brings to Nebraska’s agricultural economy is tremendous, and I look forward to working with UNL to help grow Nebraska.”

In an interview published Saturday, Ibach told the Hub he was getting close to a decision on what his next after-USDA step might be.

“It still will allow me time to do some volunteer work,” he said about one important part of every what’s next decision. “At the end of the day, I want to do things that help Nebraska and Nebraska agriculture.”

Ibach added that he also wants time to help on the family farm, mostly during harvest season and when it’s time to work cattle, and to spend time with his first two granddaughters, born last August and December.