Great Plains Communications buys USA Communications

BLAIR — The acquisition of USA Communications has been completed by Great Plains Communications.
According to an announcement on Monday, the USA Communications deal represents Great Plains’ fourth acquisition in the past five years and further illustrates its commitment to aggressive growth to meet bandwidth and technology demands.
Great Plains is backed by Grain Management LLC and owns more than 13,500 miles of fiber network touching 13 states. USA Communications is headquartered in Kearney.
“We are excited to announce the acquisition of this impressive company founded by Chris Hilliard that has been focused on growth and technology advancement in the communities it serves since 1995,” said Todd Foje, CEO of Great Plains. “The USA Communications fiber footprint is a positive addition to our current network and will allow us to reach more business and residential customers in thriving areas of Nebraska and Colorado.”
USA Communications was founded by Hilliard to meet the growing demand for fiber in central Nebraska and Colorado. The company provides fiber-driven services, including managed ethernet, high-speed internet, streaming video and voice to its residential and business customer base.
With the acquisition now closed, GPC will focus initially on enhancing and building out the USA Communications network to bring fiber-driven services to more businesses and homes in Kearney, Grand Island and other Nebraska communities.
Hilliard, CEO of USA Communications, said, “As with any family, there are stages in life where, with great excitement, inner nervousness and perhaps even a little fear we must take a step to continue to grow. It is time for me to hand off the baton to our industry leading teammates at Great Plains Communications.”
The companies entered into a definitive agreement in the third quarter of 2021. The acquisition was officially completed on Sept. 30 after all regulatory approvals. Financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.
Great Plains Communications is one of the largest privately owned telecommunications providers in the Midwest and is headquartered in Blair.
Through the years, USA Communications has enjoyed a reputation for continued innovation to meet the telecommunication needs of its customers, according to Monday’s announcement.
Grain Management LLC is a leading global investment firm that focuses on broadband infrastructure and technology companies that connect the world to the information economy.