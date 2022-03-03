Grants to landfill a chance to dump tires without charge for Buffalo County residents

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Sanitation Division has announced that it has received grants totaling $40,300.

The Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill will accept tires March 8-11 free of charge from residents of Buffalo County. This opportunity for free tire disposal is funded by a grant from the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality. The grant allows the landfill to accept up to 325 tons of tires. Once that tonnage has been reached, landfill fees for tire disposal will be reinstated.

The landfill has collected 2,575 tons of tires from eight previous tire collections.

Residents of Buffalo County can take tires to the landfill at 6711 W. 56th St. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Tires that contain rims or tires that originate from tire retailers or businesses that have charged or collected fees to accept scrap tires are not eligible.

Landfill officials remind customers to securely fasten loads before traveling to the landfill in order to prevent littering.