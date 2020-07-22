KEARNEY — Several years ago, Arthur E. Klinkacek donated more than $2 million to the Kearney Area Community Foundation from his estate to help communities and youths for years to come.
From that gift, KACF has created two charitable funds in 2018 — one for scholarships and the other for community enrichment.
Applications are available now for grants from the Arthur Klinkacek Community Enrichment Fund. Grants will be made to local organizations for programs and projects that will enrich life in Buffalo County.
A pre-application form is available online. Once it is approved, nonprofits will be given access to an online grant application that is unique to the fund. This online portal will allow committee members to score each application safely and securely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Klinkacek Community Enrichment Fund is endowed so it will give back to our community for years to come,” said Judi Sickler, president/CEO of KACF. There is no application deadline.
Visit kearneyfoundation.org/klinkacek for the grant pre-application form and grant guidelines.
For more information or to discuss a bequest or will, contact Sickler at judi@kearneyfoundation.org.