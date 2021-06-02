 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grant funding available for downtown Kearney rehabilitation projects
0 comments
top story

Grant funding available for downtown Kearney rehabilitation projects

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hawthorne Jewelry

Hawthorne Jewelry in downtown Kearney is one business that has benefitted from the Downtown Rehabilitation Grant Program.

 Mike Konz, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney is soliciting applications for the Downtown Rehabilitation Grant Program.

The program assists building owners and developers who wish to reinvest into their properties in the downtown district.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There is a possibility of multiple funded projects this year. A 50% minimum cash match is required.

The Downtown Rehabilitation Grant Program is designed to encourage renovation and preservation efforts for downtown buildings. Property owners may request funds to address various improvements, including but not limited to HVAC, fire sprinklers, electrical upgrades, facade improvements, energy efficiency upgrades and other eligible renovation costs.

For questions regarding the guidelines or application process, please contact Assistant City Manager Eric Hellriegel at 308-233-3222. Applications are available online at the city’s website, cityofkearney.org, and can be found under Helpful Links at the bottom of the home page or can be picked up at City Hall.

Applications must be submitted by 4 p.m. June 30 at ehellriegel@kearneygov.org in a PDF format.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Malaysia welcomes third giant panda baby at zoo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News