Grant funding available for downtown Kearney rehabilitation projects

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney is soliciting applications for the Downtown Rehabilitation Grant Program.

The program assists building owners and developers who wish to reinvest into their properties in the downtown district.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There is a possibility of multiple funded projects this year. A 50% minimum cash match is required.

The Downtown Rehabilitation Grant Program is designed to encourage renovation and preservation efforts for downtown buildings. Property owners may request funds to address various improvements, including but not limited to HVAC, fire sprinklers, electrical upgrades, facade improvements, energy efficiency upgrades and other eligible renovation costs.

For questions regarding the guidelines or application process, please contact Assistant City Manager Eric Hellriegel at 308-233-3222. Applications are available online at the city’s website, cityofkearney.org, and can be found under Helpful Links at the bottom of the home page or can be picked up at City Hall.

Applications must be submitted by 4 p.m. June 30 at ehellriegel@kearneygov.org in a PDF format.