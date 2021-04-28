Grand opening Saturday for Wood River day care's native plant playscape

WOOD RIVER — The Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary has installed more than 500 native plants at the Stick Creek Kids child care center to provide opportunities for kids to learn and play in nature while benefiting birds and insects.

Located at 1401 East St. in Wood River, Stick Creek Kids will host a grand opening at 11 a.m. Saturday with tours of the center and native plant playscape.

The project is in collaboration with early childhood development specialists at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension, various Nebraska native plant nurseries and Stick Creek Kids, a new nonprofit in Wood River.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The completed natural playscape will include a log play area, rain garden, sensory garden and native plant landscaping around the center,” said Amanda Hegg, Rowe Sanctuary’s conservation program associate. Hegg said there are stark differences in play value between a conventional playground with turf grass, and a natural playscape that provides a multisensory experience and tools for exploration and creation that can promote psychological and physical well-being.