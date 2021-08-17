Grand jury to probe Monday standoff, death of Kearney man

KEARNEY — A grand jury will be convened to determine if any crime was committed during Monday’s attempted arrest of a Kearney man wanted in the shooting of two women earlier that morning near Elm Creek.
Jeffrey D. Smith, 33, of Kearney died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound Monday after a five-hour standoff with police. He was found dead at 1823 Second Ave. Apartment B around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Earlier Monday the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office had named Smith as a person of interest in a 2:40 a.m. shooting of the two women, which occurred west of Elm Creek at a rural house. The conditions of the two women were not known as of this morning.
Today, Buffalo County Attorney Shawn Eatherton said once the investigation is complete and reports from all the law enforcement agencies are presented he will apply to the district court to convene a grand jury. Once the grand jury is empaneled they will look at the circumstances in the case and determine if any crime was committed by anyone during law enforcement’s attempt to arrest Smith.
Since multiple outside law enforcement agencies were involved in Monday’s standoff, Eatherton said it could take some time to complete the investigation. Once the application is made to the district court, a grand jury could be convened within 30 days.
Around 11 a.m. Monday the sheriff’s office received information that Smith was inside the apartment. An an adult female confirmed Smith was alone inside, according to a BCSO news release.
Members of the Kearney/Buffalo County Emergency Services Unit and Nebraska State Patrol SWAT responded to the scene where negotiators established communication with Smith by cellphone.
Traffic on the Second Avenue overpass, which runs directly in front of the house, was halted in both directions from 21st Street to 17th Street. Houses in the area also were evacuated or residents were notified to shelter in place. As a precaution, all Kearney Public Schools facilities in the vicinity — Bryant, Central, Bright Futures and the administration offices — were placed in secure status throughout the day.
Negotiators communicated with Smith for several hours in an effort to reach a safe resolution, based on the news release.
Smith was released from the Nebraska Department of Corrections on July 9 after serving nine years in prison for theft, second-degree assault and possession of methamphetamine, all felonies. The convictions were from Buffalo County. From May 2010 to June 2011 Smith was in prison for felony attempted theft in Phelps County and misdemeanor attempted possession of marijuana.
He served eight months in prison from July 2009 to March 2010, records indicate, for felony theft in Phelps County. Smith initially was sent to prison in June 2009 for misdemeanor theft in Kearney County, and was released in November 2009. The two sentences overlapped.
Smith’s most recent sentence began in February 2012 and with good time, he was released on July 9. He was scheduled for a parole review in May 2022.
Smith’s criminal record dates back to 2000 when he was a juvenile.
With the use of two armored vehicles and a police tactical robot, officers on Monday afternoon delivered less than lethal chemical munitions inside the apartment.
During the negotiations, a police officer heard what was believed to be a gunshot inside the residence, according to the news release. With the use of a police tactical robot, entry was made inside the apartment and Smith was found dead.
No officers fired a service weapon during this standoff incident and no officers were injured, based on law enforcement records. The Grand Island Police Department and the South-Central Law Enforcement Services (SCALES) will conduct an investigation.
Agencies at the scene were BCSO, KPD, NSP, GIPD, Hastings Police Department, the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office, Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, CHI Health Good Samaritan EMS, Nebraska Game and Parks, Kearney/Buffalo County Emergency Management and city of Kearney Street Division.
Buffalo County Sheriff Neil Miller said his office received information Friday that Smith was posting comments on social media about harming ex-girlfriend, Amber Schade. A deputy met with Smith and cited him for disturbing the peace and intimation by phone, both misdemeanors, and Smith was given a date to appear in Buffalo County Court.
At 2:40 a.m. Monday, emergency crews were called to the 5200 block of Turkey Creek Road for gunshot wounds to two women. Turkey Creek Road is one mile west of U.S. Highway 183, west of Elm Creek.
Law enforcement was looking for Smith as a person of interest in the case, according to a news release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.
Sunday night Smith had been issued a citation for misdemeanor intimidation by phone and disturbing the peace. The victims in this case were Schade, 35, and her mother Lena Rouse, 63, both of rural Elm Creek, based on the news release.
The shootings occurred at Lena Rouse’s rural house west of Elm Creek. Both women were transported from the scene by ambulance to a Kearney hospital where they were treated for their injuries and transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center at Omaha. Their medical conditions aren’t being released.
The preliminary investigation indicated Smith forced his way into Rouse’s house and allegedly shot both women. Several children were present at the time of the shooting; however, none were physically injured.
Buffalo County Sheriff’s deputies were assisted by members of the Kearney Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol, University of Nebraska at Kearney Public Safety, Elm Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue, and paramedics from CHI Health Good Samaritan at the scene in Elm Creek.
