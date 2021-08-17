Grand jury to probe Monday standoff, death of Kearney man

KEARNEY — A grand jury will be convened to determine if any crime was committed during Monday’s attempted arrest of a Kearney man wanted in the shooting of two women earlier that morning near Elm Creek.

Jeffrey D. Smith, 33, of Kearney died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound Monday after a five-hour standoff with police. He was found dead at 1823 Second Ave. Apartment B around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Earlier Monday the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office had named Smith as a person of interest in a 2:40 a.m. shooting of the two women, which occurred west of Elm Creek at a rural house. The conditions of the two women were not known as of this morning.

Today, Buffalo County Attorney Shawn Eatherton said once the investigation is complete and reports from all the law enforcement agencies are presented he will apply to the district court to convene a grand jury. Once the grand jury is empaneled they will look at the circumstances in the case and determine if any crime was committed by anyone during law enforcement’s attempt to arrest Smith.

Since multiple outside law enforcement agencies were involved in Monday’s standoff, Eatherton said it could take some time to complete the investigation. Once the application is made to the district court, a grand jury could be convened within 30 days.