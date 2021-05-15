Grand Island's Rev. James Golka shares spiritual journey, saying it must be God who wants him to be bishop

In 2016, he came to St. Mary’s Cathedral. “I really enjoy this parish. Leaving will be hard,” he said.

His parents ‘knew’

Colorado Springs is one of just three dioceses in Colorado. Geographically, it’s one-fifth as large as the Grand Island diocese, but has four times more Catholics, with 175,000 in 40 churches. He will be only the third bishop since it was created in 1984.

Before his new appointment was announced, Golka was allowed to tell his parents, Robert and Patricia Golka. He credits them with his solid faith.

He drove to their house and asked them to turn off the TV. “Dad looked at me and said, ‘‘What’s going on in the hierarchy of the church these days?’” he said. Before Golka responded, his mother said, “They are making you a bishop, aren’t they?’”

Stunned, Golka asked her how she knew. She said, “I just had a sense this week.”

His parents, his nine siblings, 65 first cousins — about 150 family members — will attend the consecration.