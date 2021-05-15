Grand Island's Rev. James Golka shares spiritual journey, saying it must be God who wants him to be bishop

GRAND ISLAND — God spoke with a smack on the head.
That’s how the Rev. James Golka, rector and pastor at St. Mary’s Cathedral, knew he was being called to the priesthood.
He had graduated from Creighton University and was spending a year with the Jesuit Volunteer Corps on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. He was tutoring youths, driving a school bus, leading a church group and listening for “what God wanted me to do.”
One afternoon he was gathering equipment for football players when a 16-pound shot put fell eight feet and hit him in the back of the head. At a hospital in Rapid City, doctors diagnosed a concussion and shook their heads. “I don’t understand why you’re not paralyzed or dead,” one doctor told him. “You should be grateful.”
As a Jesuit brother drove him back to the Pine Ridge, Golka stared out at the Badlands with unspeakable gratitude. “I realized that from this moment on, everything is a bonus. I also realized my life doesn’t belong to me. It’s a gift God gave me. My life is not about me, but about God’s purpose,” he said.
He has lived that belief for the last 27 years as he has led Nebraska churches, including St. Mary’s and St. James Catholic Church in Kearney. On June 12, he will be consecrated as bishop of the Diocese of Colorado Springs.
A spam call
The new bishop-elect is deeply humbled. As is customary, he did not even know he was being considered.
Golka, 54, was visiting his sister in Kansas City on April 19 when his cellphone rang. He ignored the call and its Washington, D.C., area code. He ignored an identical call the following day. “I figured it was spam,” he said.
The next day, as he drove back to Grand Island, that number called again.
This time, “I pulled off the interstate. I said a prayer. I took a deep breath and returned the call,” he said. “It was the apostolic nuncio (a permanent diplomatic representative of the Holy See in Rome.) He said, ‘The Holy Father has chosen you as bishop of Colorado Springs.’”
Golka was “shocked, humbled and terrified. When I told the nuncio that, he laughed. He said, ‘Good. I would be worried about you if you weren’t.’”
The two talked, and closed with prayers.
“Life can change very quickly with one phone call,” Golka said.
He drove for the next hour in silence. “I had always joked that if I were ever asked to be a bishop, I’d have said no. I don’t necessarily see those gifts inside of myself, and I love being a parish priest,” he said.
“But something deep inside of me said yes. I trust that this is God speaking. If God is calling me to something, I have to say yes.”
Planting the seed
Born in Grand Island, Golka was baptized at St. Mary Cathedral. The fourth of 10 children, he was in the eighth grade when he visited his older brother at St. John Vianney College Seminary in St. Paul, Minnesota. “That planted the seed. If my brother could do it, I could, too,” Golka said.
“My brother never became a priest, but he said it was the best year of his life. He learned how to pray and how to discern God’s calling,” he added.
Still unsure about the priesthood, Golka graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1985 and went to Creighton. “I still had the desire to be married and be a father. I think it was good for me to date and fall in love and listen to what God wanted me to do,” he said.
That shot put clobbering sealed his fate. He went to St. John Vianney College Seminary and was ordained June 3, 1994.
Priestly journey
He spent his first six years as an assistant pastor at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney, the largest parish in the diocese, where he was mentored by two “wonderful” pastors, Father Ted Nekoliczak and Father Charles Torpey. He led students on retreats, visited sporting events, did weddings and funerals and more.
“One thing that drew me to the diocesan priesthood is love. From the birth of a baby to the funeral of a grandfather, it is an honor to walk with people at these important times in their lives. I learned many ways to do ministry, but the best is to be yourself and use the gifts God gave you. I also learned I didn’t have to be perfect,” he said.
He felt privileged to do funerals, too.
“I always felt honored that I got to be with a family at that moment. That has continued throughout my priesthood, and it’s something I know I’ll miss as a bishop,” he said.
In 2000, he went to Holy Rosary Church in Alliance for a year, followed by five years at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Scottsbluff, a bilingual parish. “The joke is that none of what I learned about the priesthood worked in a Spanish culture,” he said, grinning.
“I learned to listen to the culture and let people teach me. The Spanish have great respect for priests, but it is more demanding because they see a priest as part of the family. I appreciated their tenderness in inviting me into heart of their families,” he said.
Next came 10 years at St. Patrick’s Church in North Platte, a “fun, active” parish that had a high school and a grade school.
“There, I learned how to model parish life based on the concept of stewardship,” he said. “Stewardship isn’t about money, but the realization that everything we have and are is God’s gift, like me being hit with that shot put.”
In 2016, he came to St. Mary’s Cathedral. “I really enjoy this parish. Leaving will be hard,” he said.
His parents ‘knew’
Colorado Springs is one of just three dioceses in Colorado. Geographically, it’s one-fifth as large as the Grand Island diocese, but has four times more Catholics, with 175,000 in 40 churches. He will be only the third bishop since it was created in 1984.
Before his new appointment was announced, Golka was allowed to tell his parents, Robert and Patricia Golka. He credits them with his solid faith.
He drove to their house and asked them to turn off the TV. “Dad looked at me and said, ‘‘What’s going on in the hierarchy of the church these days?’” he said. Before Golka responded, his mother said, “They are making you a bishop, aren’t they?’”
Stunned, Golka asked her how she knew. She said, “I just had a sense this week.”
His parents, his nine siblings, 65 first cousins — about 150 family members — will attend the consecration.
“This is very bittersweet. I’ll dearly miss this parish and being so close to Mom and Dad, but I am even more trusting in Jesus and his call, so I know it will be all right,” he said. “I have finally learned how to trust Jesus. Every place I served helped me do this. I’d come up against issues that seemed insurmountable, and in prayer, when I admitted I have no idea what to do, I heard God smile and tell me to step aside and say, ‘I will take care of it.’ God has fulfilled that promise.”