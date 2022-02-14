Grand Island woman wanted for attempted robbery in January murder in Kearney

Details of his arrest are unclear.

Court records detailing the allegations against Garcia are sealed because the document contains confidential information.

Garcia is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony possession of methamphetamine after 1 gram of the suspected drug was found in his possession following Friday's traffic stop.

Garcia and Jared M. Shinpaugh, 31, also of Lexington were both shot in the Jan. 16 incident. Shinpaugh died, while Garcia was treated at CHI Health Good Samaritan for his injuries and released.

Kearney police haven’t released any details about the shooter or a motive, but say the incident is isolated.

Morris and Chamberlin were arrested nine days after the robbery/shooting in Grand Island and both face charges of possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm and possession of more than one pound of marijuana — all felonies. The incidents are alleged to have occurred Jan. 17, records indicate.

Court records detailing the allegations against them are also sealed.