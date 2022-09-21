Grand Island runaway wrecks stolen pickup in Minden

MINDEN — A 14-year-old Grand Island male faces possible juvenile charges in Kearney County following a pursuit Tuesday.

At about 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, the Minden Police Department received a report of a possible runaway juvenile from Grand Island being at a residence in Minden, according to a press release from MPD. Officers checked the residence and did not locate anyone at the residence.

Officers were told the juvenile may be driving a stolen vehicle from Grand Island. The description of the vehicle was a blue Ford F-150 with Hall County license plates.

Officers located the vehicle in Minden. When they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, it refused to stop and drove at a high rate of speed throughout Minden, including the Minden Cemetery, where it caused damage to the sod at the cemetery. Minden Police Officers lost sight of the vehicle in south Minden.

Officers then located a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle driving past the Kearney County Health Services. Officers attempted to catch up to the vehicle as it left Minden eastbound on Highway 74.

As officers caught up to the vehicle, they observed the pickup attempt to turn North onto 33 road. The pickup went off the roadway and rolled onto its side. The blue 2004 Ford F-150 crew cab was confirmed stolen from Grand Island.

The 14-year-old male juvenile was identified as the driver and sole occupant, and confirmed to be a runaway juvenile from Grand Island. He was checked at the scene and transported to the hospital by Minden Fire and Rescue; no injuries were observed.

MPD is asking the Kearney County Attorney’s Office to file criminal charges against the teen. The Nebraska State Patrol assisted and investigated the vehicle accident.

The Kearney County Sheriff’s Office and Kearney County Emergency Management assisted with traffic control at the scene.