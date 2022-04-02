 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grand Island native joins The Archway as executive director

KEARNEY — The Archway Board of Directors has hired JoAnne Hoatson as the new executive director at The Archway. An experienced executive, she will oversee all aspects of its day-to-day operations and will work closely with its board to continue charting it strategic vision.

Born and raised in Grand Island, Hoatson later moved to North Platte and became the executive director of the Golden Spike Tower and Visitor Center in 2009.

JoAnne Hoatson

She is excited to return to the nonprofit sector. She and her husband Rod moved to Kearney in 2019 to be closer to their grown children and their growing families.

“This is an exciting time for The Archway and I am appreciative of the opportunity to lead the organization. I look forward to building on a solid foundation of operational excellence while continuing to improve guest experiences and providing programming opportunities,” Hoatson said.

